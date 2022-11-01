Valtix Co-Founder, Vishal Jain, Appointed CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the industry's first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, today announced that co-founder and CTO, Vishal Jain, has been appointed CEO. Former CEO, Douglas Murray, will remain active with Jain and the Valtix leadership team, providing guidance on company strategy.

Valtix is the industry's first cloud-native network security platform. (PRNewsfoto/Valtix) (PRNewswire)

When Valtix was formed in 2018, Jain served as founding CEO and has been integral to its vision and mission since he and co-founders Vijay Chander and Praveen Patnala initially conceived of the idea years earlier.

As a seasoned executive, Jain has held engineering leadership roles across many successful startups and large companies in the networking and security space. Prior to starting Valtix, he was at Pensando Systems where he led the company's security and infrastructure teams.

"We thank Doug for his leadership and wish him well in his next chapter. His leadership over the past several years was essential in successfully transitioning Valtix from an early-stage startup to a burgeoning player in the fast-growing cloud network security space," said Jain. "We're excited to build on the path he set us on and continue driving toward our next level of growth."

"I want to thank everyone at Valtix for their commitment to innovation, customer success, and teamwork. The company has made tremendous progress over the last two years," said Murray. "Vishal has great command of the market, the company's vision, and the team. I can't imagine a more capable leader to drive Valtix toward its next set of milestones."

