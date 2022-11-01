Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Celebrates International Accounting Day With a Week of Events for Professional Growth

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of Knowfully Learning Group, today announced its plans to celebrate International Accounting Day with a week of events timed with the Thursday, Nov. 10 commemoration.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of Knowfully Learning Group, today announced its plans to celebrate International Accounting Day with a week of events timed with the Thursday, Nov. 10 commemoration. (PRNewswire)

"Our aim at Surgent is to serve as a coach to the accounting community, helping people to become and stay certified so they can successfully join the field and have meaningful careers," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "We are excited to celebrate our industry and these individuals with a series of events and promotions in recognition of International Accounting Day on Nov. 10."

Surgent's Week of Events

Monday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 10: Surgent Accounting Heroes Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win your choice of a CPA Review Essentials Pass ($1,599 value), CMA Review Essentials Pass ($699 value) or Unlimited CPE Webinar Package ($699 value), simply by posting about your favorite accountant on LinkedIn. Posts can be short, long, funny, sentimental or anything in between. Make sure to tag Surgent's LinkedIn page and include hashtags #AccountingHeroes and #Surgent. The winning post will be announced on Nov. 14.

Monday, Nov. 7: Surgent hosts the free webinar "How Accounting Firms Increase Revenue with Tax Prep." This live online event includes a demonstration of the Chartered Tax Professional (CTP) and Chartered Tax Consultant (CTC) certificate programs offered through Surgent's Income Tax School online training. Attendees will learn how adding tax preparation services will benefit clients. Register here .

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Join Surgent's social media takeover as the company shares fun facts and testimonials, and also asks trivia questions about how well followers know the accounting profession. Follow Surgent on social media for details: Facebook ; Twitter ; LinkedIn ; Instagram .

Wednesday, Nov. 9: The inaugural "Surgent Presents" will officially launch Surgent IQ, a platform for skill building and gamified CPE courses. Watch live at 1 p.m. ET for a guided virtual tour and to hear about the future of interactive learning from Surgent EVP Liz Kolar. At 7 p.m. ET, Surgent will host a free webinar: "Your 10-Week Study Plan to Pass Your CPA Exam". Register here .

Thursday, Nov. 10: International Accounting Day arrives and Surgent offers its biggest sale of the year! Enter your email here to be the first to know about this exclusive deal.

Friday, Nov. 11: On Veteran's Day, Surgent will host a full slate of live CPE webinars beginning at 9 a.m. ET. The 12-course lineup covers topics on accounting, auditing, ethics and taxes. Visit surgentcpe.com to view the schedule.

"Accounting and finance employees aren't often in the spotlight, but organizations of all shapes and sizes simply cannot live without them," said Kolar. "This is an exciting time to join the industry and we're looking forward to showing the world how vital the profession is as well as how Surgent helps people get ahead and stay ahead throughout their careers."

About Surgent

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com .

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

