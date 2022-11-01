SHINE Technologies Honored by Goldman Sachs as Leading Innovator

Founder and CEO Greg Piefer Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022

JANESVILLE, Wis., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs recognized SHINE Technologies Founder and CEO Greg Piefer as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 as part of its recent Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. (PRNewsfoto/SHINE Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to recognize Greg Piefer as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields."

Goldman Sachs selected Piefer among candidates from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Piefer founded SHINE and has led the company from inception, which included a handful of employees in a small warehouse facility, to become a world leader in fusion technology with more than 400 employees. SHINE currently produces medical isotopes and inspects industrial components, with future goals to scale its fusion technology to recycle nuclear waste and generate fusion power.

"I'm humbled to be recognized among leading innovators around the world," Piefer said. "It's a testament to the grit our entire team displays daily in their work, and to our mission to use fusion technology to add value to the world. I am proud of what we have built so far and cannot wait to see where innovation takes us in the future."

About SHINE

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. Based in southern Wisconsin, with headquarters in Janesville, and with a future site in development in Europe, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a step-wise approach. Our systems are used for industrial imaging of components in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other sectors. And SHINE's proprietary isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177 used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and late-stage cancer. For more information, follow SHINE on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

