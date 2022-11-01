The Prelude Network™ Celebrates National Veteran and Military Families Month; Extends Accessibility to Premium Fertility Services to Active Duty Service Members, Veterans

Prelude clinics nationwide to offer members of the US Armed Forces special offers on fertility services throughout November; fills gap for those military personnel who need reproductive medicine to help build their families

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics and providers in North America, celebrates National Veteran and Military Families Month by extending accessibility to premium reproductive services to members of the US Armed Forces. Prelude's Military Families campaign answers the growing need for access to top-tiered fertility services for military members.

The Prelude Network (PRNewswire)

Throughout November, all Prelude clinics are offering special promotions to active and retired military for a range of services, including consultations, ultrasounds, bloodwork, and treatment options like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) regardless of their background, sexual orientation, or reason for needing assisted reproductive medicine.

"At Inception Fertility, we believe everyone has a right to understand their fertility options and build their families, and that couldn't be truer for the brave men and women who give up so much for our own freedoms," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "We are excited to extend accessibility to fertility care to our service men and women and raise awareness around their fertility challenges while providing them with solutions."

Historically, accessing fertility services has been limited for service members as they must meet stringent criteria set by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While the VA recognizes that many factors contribute to infertility in both men and women, it requires a service-connected cause of infertility. Additionally, those who are aspiring single parents or who need sperm/egg donor services cannot access fertility benefits through the VA.

While infertility affects one in eight US couples, Dr. Jason Griffith , Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI), Practice Director at Aspire HFI in Houston, Texas, and a former military member, notes that traumatic injuries from explosive devices and blasts are unfortunately a byproduct of service that can harm male and female reproductive health.

"The privilege I had of serving in the military was I got to interact with America's best, and these are individuals who come from all walks of life but share the same dreams, goals, and aspirations," says Dr. Griffith. "Any time we can show appreciation for those who have taken this path, invested in their country, and protected American families is gratifying. I am very proud to be part of Prelude and their decision to help those who have served have better access to fertility care."

In addition to Dr. Griffith, the Prelude Military Families campaign features Prelude patients who share their own military experiences and journeys to parenthood through assisted reproductive technologies, as well as Dr. David Prokai, REI at Aspire Fertility Austin. "It's not uncommon for our military patients to have a longer fertility struggle because of their active service status, such as traveling and other factors. We proudly offer discounts to former and active military members and decrease that barrier, which is so important."

To hear more from Dr. Griffith and Dr. Prokai, as well as Prelude's patient stories, please watch the Prelude Military Families Video.

For active and retired service members interested in learning more about Prelude's Military Families Month offer, please visit Prelude's Military Families Campaign page.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility™, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom™, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility ™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

