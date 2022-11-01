Oncology Expert, Dr. Nathan Pennell of the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Joins Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nathan Pennell of the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute has joined Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board. Dr. Pennell will advise Vial on enhancing its Oncology CRO product and services.

Nathan Pennell, MD, Ph.D., FASCO, is a Professor of Medicine and the Director of the Lung Cancer Medical Oncology Program at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute. Dr. Pennell was granted his Ph.D. in Neuroscience and MD from the University of Florida, College of Medicine in Gainesville. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and then did his fellowship training at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Pennell specializes in the care of patients with thoracic malignancies. His clinical research interests are centered around developing novel cancer therapies, and he has contributed to 280+ publications. Dr. Pennell is the Editor-in-Chief of the ASCO Educational Book, podcast editor for the Journal of Oncology Practice, and on the editorial board for JAMA Oncology. Dr. Pennell also serves as the Deputy Associate Director for Clinical Research, at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Vial has an ambitious mission to enhance clinical trial processes through technology. The technology they are creating could improve trial efficiency, accelerating the process for treatments to reach the market sooner. I am delighted to serve as an advisor for their Oncology CRO with the goal of helping cancer patients receive treatments sooner," said Dr. Pennell on joining Vial's scientific advisory board.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors. The Vial Oncology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, which brings together eSource , EDC , eTMF , and ePro , in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for oncology sponsors and patients.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and Neurology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company.

