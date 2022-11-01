Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 25,319 vehicles, an increase of 29.7 percent compared to October 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 240,710 vehicles; a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in October, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 34.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,424 vehicles in October, a decrease of 16 percent compared to October 2021.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever October sales of CX-30 with 6,666 vehicles sold.

Best-ever October sales of CX-9 with 3,391 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.1 percent, with 44,068 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 5,623 vehicles, an increase of 27.3 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.3 percent, with 36,878 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date























October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR





















Mazda3 2,778 2,514 10.5 % 14.8 %

22,758 33,133 (31.3) % (31.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,390 1,037 34.0 % 39.2 %

9828 18,849 (47.9) % (47.9) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,388 1,477 (6.0) % (2.4) %

12930 14,284 (9.5) % (9.5) %





















Mazda6 0 815 (100.0) % (100.0) %

335 15,086 (97.8) % (97.8) %





















MX-5 Miata 413 492 (16.1) % (12.8) %

4,984 10,100 (50.7) % (50.7) %

MX-5 204 180 13.3 % 17.7 %

1956 3,964 (50.7) % (50.7) %

MXR 209 312 (33.0) % (30.4) %

3028 6,136 (50.7) % (50.7) %





















CX-3 - 1 - -

- 5,100 - -

CX-30 6,666 3,147 111.8 % 120.0 %

44053 50,621 (13.0) % (13.0) %

CX-5 9,441 10,147 (7.0) % (3.4) %

125390 147,454 (15.0) % (15.0) %

CX-9 3,391 2,373 42.9 % 48.4 %

26860 31,172 (13.8) % (13.8) %

CX-50 2,630 0 #DIV/0! #DIV/0!

16006 0 #DIV/0! #DIV/0!

MX-30 0 30 (100.0) % (100.0) %

324 65 398.5 % 398.5 %





















CARS 3,191 3,821 (16.5) % (13.3) %

28,077 58,319 (51.9) % (51.9) %

TRUCKS 22,128 15,698 41.0 % 46.4 %

212,633 234,413 (9.3) % (9.3) %























TOTAL 25,319 19,519 29.7 % 34.7 %

240,710 292,732 (17.8) % (17.8) %









































*Selling Days 26 27





255 255



























