Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman Completes Avascent Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC], today announced the completion of the acquisition of Avascent, an Aerospace and Defense (A&D) management consulting firm focused on the corporate and private equity sectors.

Avascent complements Oliver Wyman's strong position and reputation across the aviation, aerospace and defense industry globally. For more than fifteen years, Avascent has been the preeminent specialist management consulting firm serving clients across aerospace, defense, and government sectors. Avascent is also the leading boutique private equity and M&A advisor in the A&D space and the combination of Avascent and Oliver Wyman will create a team with unparalleled experience in both deal and post-transaction work.

"We are excited to have completed this deal and welcome our new colleagues to Oliver Wyman," said Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman. "Together we will greatly expand our expertise in the Aerospace and Defense sector with corporate and private equity clients."

Avascent is based in the US, Canada, UK and France and with an extended network of clients and senior advisors around the world. A team of approximately 130 professionals, including 10 partners, will join Oliver Wyman and will be integrated into Oliver Wyman's Transportation & Services and Private Capital practices.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

