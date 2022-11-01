Heffernan Retirement Services Acquires Investment Solutions Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, expanded its footprint by acquiring Investment Solutions Group located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jerome Pfeffer founded Investment Solutions Group in 1999 and joined Heffernan Financial Services effective September 1, 2022. Investment Solutions Group is the first office in the state of New Mexico for Heffernan Insurance Brokers and is Heffernan's 18th office overall.

Pfeffer has more than 27 years' experience in the industry specializing in retirement plan consulting and wealth management advisory services. He is experienced in developing qualified and non-qualified retirement plans for the medical profession, non-profit hospitals and charitable organizations. Similar to Heffernan Financial Services, the advisors at Investment Solutions Group are registered representatives with, and offer securities through, LPL Financial.

"We're excited to bring Jerome on board to bring his vast knowledge and experience to our Financial Services Team," said Blake Thibault, Managing Director of Heffernan Retirement Services. "We look forward to growing our presence in the Southwest as Jerome has been a staple to New Mexico for over 27 years."

"I'm looking forward to working with a highly regarded firm, which is a great fit for my clients and where I can contribute my experience." said Jerome Pfeffer, now Vice President of Heffernan Financial Services.

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Financial Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Financial Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.

The financial consultants at Heffernan Financial Services are registered representatives with, and securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Heffernan Retirement Services, Heffernan Financial Services, Heffernan Insurance Brokers and Investment Solutions Group are separate non-affiliated entities from LPL Financial.

