CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS MOVES INTO NEW HEADQUARTERS AT BROADWEST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), the largest, public biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee, announced today that it has moved its headquarters to the Broadwest campus in the Vanderbilt/West End corridor of Nashville. The company is focused on its mission of advancing patient care through the delivery of high quality medicines.

Located at 1600 West End Ave., Broadwest is a 1.2 million-square-foot urban, mixed-use complex and business park – with office space, high-end condominiums, a luxury hotel and retail space. It includes a 21-story office tower with over 500,000 square feet of corporate space. Additionally, Broadwest has an outdoor tenant amenity space to which Cumberland has access.

Cumberland's move allows the company to accommodate recent growth and better serve its international base of customers and partners. As a result of the expansion, Cumberland's organization will grow to over 100 individuals, with a majority of those employed at the company's Nashville headquarters.

"As a national center of the health care industry, Nashville has proven to be an ideal location for us to build our health care company," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "With a growing portfolio of FDA-approved brands and a deep pipeline of new medicines for the future, we are poised to attain significant milestones in the coming years. I am confident that this well-located, state-of-the-art new headquarters will play an important role in our future success."

Cumberland has maintained a presence in Nashville since its founding in 1999. Its previous headquarters was located in the 2525 West End building across from Centennial Park. As the company works in partnership with prestigious academic institutions, its new headquarters location keeps Cumberland near the nationally recognized Vanderbilt University Medical Center to enable their continued collaboration.

"Our state's central location, skilled workforce and strong business climate allow Tennessee companies to grow and expand," said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. "I thank Cumberland Pharmaceuticals for creating new opportunities in Middle Tennessee – where it is leading the growth of the life sciences/biopharmaceutical sector. We believe Nashville will continue to be the ideal location for Cumberland's international headquarters."

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality, prescription brands designed to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology and oncology market segments. The company's portfolio includes eight FDA-approved brands.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis, and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease. More information can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

