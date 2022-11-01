Compassionate Oncology Medical Group Joins Los Angeles Cancer Network

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), one of the leading cancer treatment centers in Los Angeles, is proud to announce that Compassionate Oncology Medical Group and board-certified medical oncologist & hematologist Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD FACP, have officially joined it's growing network. He has over a decade of expertise in treating patients with personalized care for a broad spectrum of cancer and blood disorders. This new addition to LACN is located at 2080 Century Park E, Suite 1005, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD FACP (PRNewswire)

Los Angeles Cancer Network Welcomes Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian

"We are extremely proud to have Dr. Eshaghian and his dedicated team at Compassionate Oncology Medical Group join our network," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO. "Dr. Eshaghian is a valuable addition to our group, and we look forward to expanding our reach to serve patients in the community."

Dr. Eshaghian graduated summa cum laude from University of California, Los Angeles with College Honors and Phi Beta Kappa. He received his medical degree from the prestigious Albert Einstein College of Medicine with a distinction in hematology and oncology research. Dr. Eshaghian completed his internship and residency programs at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, serving as chief fellow.

Throughout his career, Dr. Eshaghian has been involved with cancer research, having presented at national conferences, and been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he is involved with various local and national organizations, currently serving on the board of The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

"I am passionate about helping others and putting my patients at ease through treatment and disease education," said Dr. Eshaghian. "I'm excited to join an incredible team of physicians that align with my treatment style so I can continue to provide an enhanced experience for patients, while keeping them close to home."

Dr. Eshaghian speaks fluent English and Farsi and is proficient in Hebrew.

To make an appointment with Dr. Eshaghian, please call (323) 760-9757. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Los Angeles Cancer Network) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network