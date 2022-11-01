Channelize.io releases new capabilities for Ecommerce & D2C Brands to win with Live Shopping

GURGAON, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channelize.io , a leading Live Shopping Platform that enables Ecommerce Stores and D2C Brands to leverage the power of Live Selling and Real-time Buyer Engagement, recently Expanded its Capabilities in the Latest Platform Release.

Channelize.io, a Live Shopping Platform adding Live Selling and Real-time Engagement experience to ecommerce websites and apps. (PRNewswire)

Channelize.io is a well-known Platform for Ecommerce Brands to Boost Sales, Build Brand Image, and Credibility. And its success is attributed to the fact that it offers Product Experiences that enable Informed and Accelerated Purchase Decisions and allows Brands and Buyers to engage in Real-time and at Scale. The Platform enables Brands to try varied Sales Tactics and leverage Shoppertainment.

Channelize.io also offers Plug-and-Play Integrations for Shopify , WooCommerce , Magento , and PrestaShop .

The Latest Release of the Platform consists of powerful features like - Multiple Hosts, New Live Shopping Buyers Interface, and Real-time Product Updates. These features will enable Brands to sell more effectively with greater flexibility and to have control over their buyers' Live Shopping Experiences. They will also give buyers a premium feel that will increase the engagement and impact of Shopping Shows. Brands can thus expect Higher Sales Conversions and Engagement from these Highly Interactive new features by Channelize.io.

Note: The 'Multiple Hosts' feature will be rolled-out in a phase-wise manner.

"We strive to meet the needs of our customers with an exciting Product Roadmap, based on our interactions with leading Ecommerce Brands and Marketers, as well as Buyer Surveys. And we're extremely proud to launch these features to help brands establish a strong connection between them and their buyers in ways that boost their Sales," said Vidit Paliwal, Co-Founder, Channelize.io.

The Platform aims to empower Brands with effective features like:

' Live Shop ' page for a brand's online store

In-show Products Promotion, Product Spotlight, & Add-to-Cart

Live Chat with Pinned Messages, & Reactions for Buyers

Host App (iOS & Android) for Hosts to go Live

Production Dashboard - For store admins to manage shows

Multistreaming

Custom RTMP Support

Shopping Show Analytics

Leverage recordings for post-live engagement & more sales

Multilingual Interface

About Channelize.io

Channelize.io is a Retailtech and Martech Platform that enables Ecommerce Brands globally to host Live Shopping Shows on their websites and mobile apps, accelerate Sales and drive authentic Buyer Engagements. The Platform has helped 1000+ Brands to achieve their Revenue Goals with Live Selling.

Contact Information:

info@channelize.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934973/Channelize_io.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Channelize.io