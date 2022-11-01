BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator Opens for 2023 Cohort Applications

Positions to take part in 4th year of program up for grabs with more than $500,000 in seed funding at stake.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has opened the application window for its 2023 BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator program.

Since its founding, BTV has grown to include 15 of the most notable super-regional brokerage firms in the nation, 14 of the world's most highly respected insurance carriers and wholesalers, and 48 insurtech startups from around the world, inclusive of those in the U.S., Israeli, and Latin American accelerator programs. The company is dedicated to fostering innovation in the insurance space by providing early-stage insurtech companies the support to develop tech solutions for the industry.

"As we look at launching our fourth year in the Accelerator space, I continue to be amazed with the depth and level of expertise, products, and solutions being brought forward by startups for the betterment of the insurance landscape and our clients," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO and BrokerTech Ventures Co-Founder. "This coming year, I believe we can expect new insurtech solutions with greater influence and even more diversity of thought for the industry. I'm excited to see what the startups will bring to the table."

The concept of the BTV Accelerator is to be an "innovation hub" and proof of concept environment for broker-centric products and technology solutions, ultimately bringing validated solutions to the industry. The ideal candidates for the Accelerator are early-stage insurtech startups.

"There isn't anything that can accelerate a startup more than distribution, and that is exactly what the BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator does," said John Jackovin, BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator Executive Director. "Our broker, carrier, and wholesaler partners are hungry for the latest technologies and products that will help them identify risks sooner, provide better service, and drive down costs. As a result, our startups achieve the acceleration they need to grow and thrive."

The deadline for BTV Accelerator submissions is December 15, 2022. The initial review will be in January, with the top 20 startups chosen to take part in the Selection Series in early March. The Selection Series will be a virtual event where BTV partners can dig deeper into the products, companies, and teams. Subsequently, the cohort will begin the five-week Accelerator program in April 2023. More than $500,000 in funding is at stake for the selected broker-centric, seed and early-stage startups, with each startup receiving up to $50,000.

To submit an application for the 2023 Accelerator, go to www.brokertechventures.com.

If you would like to arrange a media interview to discuss the BTV Accelerator or other BTV activities, please email Susan Hatten, BrokerTech Ventures Chief Operating Officer, at shatten@holmesmurphy.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

