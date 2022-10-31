SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, COWN, MNRL, PBFX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)'s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL)'s merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Brigham shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Brigham shareholders will own approximately 46.0% of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Brigham shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX)'s sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. If you are a PBF Logistics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

