eBay Acquires TCGplayer

The deal complements eBay's focus category strategy and furthers the company's commitment to trading card enthusiasts

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced it has completed its acquisition of TCGplayer, a trusted marketplace for collectible card game enthusiasts, for a total deal value of up to approximately $295 million.

This acquisition complements eBay's focus category strategy and builds on its offerings to bring even more selection to enthusiasts. By combining eBay's 26 years of experience and commitment to the trading cards category with TCGplayer's expansive ecommerce platform and strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfillment and cart optimization, eBay and TCGplayer will enhance the overall collecting experience for customers. Sellers will be able to bring physical supply online and create customizable webstores, and with TCGplayer, they can rapidly upload, sort and identify large catalogs.

"By joining forces with TCGplayer, eBay has even more ways to connect brick-and-mortar hobbyists and sellers with passionate collectors around the world," said Dawn Block, VP of Collectibles at eBay. "Our two companies share similar values and a deep commitment to the collectibles community, and together we will continue delivering best-in-class experiences for our customers."

"I look forward to working with eBay to improve the collecting experience online and in everyone's favorite local hobby store," said Chedy Hampson, Founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "We will benefit from eBay's decades of industry experience, coupled with powerful technology solutions, a shared vision, common core values, and a deep commitment to the collectibles community. Thank you to the teams at TCGplayer and eBay for your incredible work, which got us to this milestone."

TCGplayer will continue to operate autonomously as one of the largest online marketplaces for trading card games. Today, TCGplayer employs more than 600 team members, serving millions of hobbyist buyers, and tens of thousands of online sellers and brick-and-mortar retailers through the TCGplayer Marketplace and its Authentication Center.

Over the past two years, eBay has introduced significant products and enhancements that are important for buyers and sellers in the trading cards and collectibles category. With recent launches like eBay vault, the company is delivering a more seamless experience – offering benefits like instant transfer, authentication, insurance, affordable shipping and a tax-free storage location – and giving collectors peace of mind and unprecedented control over their assets.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is a leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media company specializing in trading card games within the collectibles space, TCGplayer has grown from its initial roots working with Syracuse-based hobby stores into an expansive ecommerce platform. The Company develops applications, data management tools and technologies like robotics automation that are beneficial to buyers and sellers in the collectibles industry, connecting thousands of hobby stores and online sellers with customers and collectors around the globe. A purpose-driven company, TCGplayer prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity and exudes passion. It has been ranked among New York State's 50 best employers, Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S. and certified a Great Place to Work by its employees. To learn more about TCGplayer visit https://careers.tcgplayer.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. The forward-looking statements in this document address a variety of subjects including, for example, the potential benefits of the acquisition, including improving eBay's offerings in the trading cards category and enhancing the overall experience for customers. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the possibility that eBay may not fully realize the projected benefits of the acquisition and that eBay may experience business disruption following the transaction. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

