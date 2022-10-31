CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Solid third quarter results with earnings per share up 18%, continued strong sales momentum

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $105.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $99.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in 3Q21. Net operating income (1) in 3Q22 was $56.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $92.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 3Q21.

"CNO again delivered solid earnings in a challenging macroeconomic environment," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Continued strong production in our annuities, direct-to-consumer and worksite businesses resulted in gains in total new annualized premiums for the quarter. Increases in our capital ratios and the consistent strength of our balance sheet underscore our disciplined capital management. While economic uncertainty is likely to persist, the resiliency of our diverse business model positions us well to continue to capitalize on the growing needs of our market and to deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $0.91 in 3Q22, up from $0.77 in 3Q21

Operating (1) EPS of $0.49 in 3Q22, compared to $0.72 in 3Q21

Pre-tax operating earnings of $74.3 million in 3Q22, compared to $119.3 million in 3Q21, reflecting: (i) lower variable investment income returns; (ii) unfavorable impacts to the fixed index annuity margin from market volatility; and (iii) higher expenses related to continued investment in growth initiatives

Total new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 3% from 3Q21

Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 4% from 3Q21

Worksite Division NAP (4) up 33% from 3Q21

Annuity collected premiums up 11% from 3Q21

Returned $26.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ( $10.0 million ) and dividends ( $16.1 million ); reduced weighted average share count by 10% since 3Q21

Estimated consolidated risk-based capital ratio of 375% at September 30, 2022

Return on equity (ROE) of 13.0%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 10.2%

Book value per share was $11.35 ; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (2), was $29.87

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Quarter End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as net investment gains (losses), changes in fair values of embedded derivatives and the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Per diluted share















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022



2021

%

change

2022



2021

%

change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 0.49



$ 0.64

(23)

$ 56.8



$ 83.1

(32) Fee income 0.01



0.02

(50)

1.4



2.6

(46) Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 0.28



0.40

(30)

32.2



50.9

(37) Expenses not allocated to product lines (d) (0.14)



(0.13)

8

(16.1)



(17.3)

(7) Operating earnings before taxes 0.64



0.93





74.3



119.3



Income tax expense on operating income (0.15)



(0.21)

(29)

(17.4)



(26.5)

(34) Net operating income (1) 0.49



0.72

(32)

56.9



92.8

(39) Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales

and change in allowance for credit losses (net of related amortization) —



0.02





(0.1)



2.2



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (0.15)



(0.04)





(17.0)



(4.6)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities

(net of related amortization) 0.57



0.09





66.0



10.9



Other 0.12



—





14.0



0.2



Non-operating income before taxes 0.54



0.07





62.9



8.7



Income tax expense on non-operating income (0.12)



(0.02)





(14.8)



(1.7)



Net non-operating income 0.42



0.05





48.1



7.0



Net income $ 0.91



$ 0.77





$ 105.0



$ 99.8































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 115.9



129.0























(a) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (b) Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not allocated to product lines and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. (c) Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment borrowings; (iv) expenses related to the funding agreement-backed notes ("FABN") program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)

Management vs. GAAP Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________



Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021







Trailing twelve months return on equity (a) 13.0 %

8.4 % Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 10.2 %

11.5 % Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 9.0 %

11.6 %















Shareholders' equity $ 1,297.9

$ 5,232.9 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 2,165.7

(1,929.7)







Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,463.6

3,303.2 Net operating loss carryforwards (190.9)

(266.9) Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss

carryforwards $ 3,272.7

$ 3,036.3







Book value per diluted share $ 11.19

$ 41.23 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 18.68

(15.20)







Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (a non-GAAP

financial measure) (2) $ 29.87

$ 26.03





(a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS

Annuity products accounted for 19 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.

Annuity premiums collected increased 11 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21.

Health products accounted for 60 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 65 percent of insurance policy income.

Life products accounted for 21 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 34 percent of insurance policy income.

Sales of health products were up 8 percent and sales of life products were down slightly in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21.

ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Annuity collected premiums $ 370.0

$ 333.3

11

INSURANCE POLICY INCOME (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Annuity $ 6.3

$ 5.8

9 Health 403.5

414.4

(3) Life 213.4

210.4

1 Total insurance policy income $ 623.2

$ 630.6

(1)

SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Health $ 42.2

$ 39.2

8 Life 45.1

45.4

(1) Total new annualized premiums (4) $ 87.3

$ 84.6

3

INSURANCE MARGIN

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not allocated to product lines and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of our operations. Insurance income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Financial Summary section above.





Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

% of

insurance

policy

income



September 30,

2021

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Margin



















Annuity interest margin $ 39.8







$ 52.5





(24) Life insurance interest margin 1.0







1.7





(41) Total interest-sensitive margin 40.8







54.2





(25) Insurance margin



















Health 124.1

31



117.9

28

5 Life (a) 42.4

20



51.5

24

(18) Total other insurance margin 166.5

27



169.4

27

(2)





















Total insurance margin 207.3







223.6





























Allocated expenses (150.5)







(140.5)







Income from insurance products $ 56.8







$ 83.1





























Per diluted share $ 0.49







$ 0.64







Weighted average diluted shares 115.9







129.0













(a) Net of $22.1 million and $19.7 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2022 and 2021 periods, respectively.

Total allocated expenses were $150.5 million, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $22 million and $23 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Annuity margin

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Fixed index annuities $ 29.3

$ 42.4 Fixed interest annuities 7.8

8.6 Other annuities 2.7

1.5 Total $ 39.8

$ 52.5

Annuity collected premiums

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Annuity collected premiums $ 370.0

$ 333.3

Average net insurance liabilities (5)

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Fixed index annuities $ 8,555.6

$ 7,881.9 Fixed interest annuities 1,677.4

1,856.3 Other annuities 476.3

501.6 Total $ 10,709.3

$ 10,239.8

Margin/average net insurance liabilities (a)

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Fixed index annuities 1.37 %

2.15 % Fixed interest annuities 1.86 %

1.85 % Other annuities 2.27 %

1.20 % Total 1.49 %

2.05 %





(a) Defined as annualized quarterly annuity margin divided by average net insurance liabilities (5).

Total annuity margins were favorably impacted by approximately $1 million and $1 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Health margin

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021





Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 63.3

36

$ 50.9

30

24 Medicare supplement 38.2

23

37.3

21

2 Long-term care 22.6

23

29.7

45

(24) Total $ 124.1

31

$ 117.9

28

5

Health insurance policy income

Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 173.5

$ 171.2

1 Medicare supplement 163.6

177.4

(8) Long-term care 66.4

65.8

1 Total $ 403.5

$ 414.4

(3)

Health NAP (4)

Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 28.2

$ 22.4

26 Medicare supplement 8.0

8.0

— Long-term care 6.0

8.8

(32) Total $ 42.2

$ 39.2

8

Total health margins were favorably impacted by approximately $26 million and $25 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Life margin

Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021





Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Life insurance interest margin $ 1.0





$ 1.7





(41) Life insurance margin:

















Traditional life 27.1

16

33.2

20

(18) Interest sensitive life 15.3

35

18.3

43

(16) Subtotal 42.4

20

51.5

24

(18) Total margin $ 43.4





$ 53.2





(18)

Life insurance policy income

Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Traditional life $ 169.9

$ 168.1

1 Interest sensitive life 43.5

42.3

3 Total $ 213.4

$ 210.4

1

Life NAP (4)

Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Traditional life $ 38.2

$ 38.2

— Interest sensitive life 6.9

7.2

(4) Total $ 45.1

$ 45.4

(1)

Average net insurance liabilities (5) and interest margin





Quarter ended





September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Interest sensitive life products $ 1,025.0

$ 983.8

4 Interest margin/average net insurance liabilities (5) 0.39 %

0.69 %

(43)

Total life margins were unfavorably impacted by approximately $5 million and $3 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

QUARTERLY AVERAGE EXCLUSIVE PRODUCING AGENTS



Average Exclusive Producing Agent Count

Quarter ended





September 30,

%

2022

2021

change Consumer









Field agents (a) (c) 3,913

4,168

(6) Tele-sales agents 184

235

(22) Total agents 4,097

4,403

(7) Registered agents (b) (c) 688

646

7 Worksite (a) (c) 258

229

13

____________________

(a) Producing agents represent the monthly average of exclusive agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month. (b) Registered agents are dually licensed as insurance agents and financial representatives who can buy and sell

securities for clients, and/or investment advisors who can provide ongoing investment advice for clients. (c) Agent counts represent the average of the last 3 months.

INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENT INCOME NOT ALLOCATED TO PRODUCT LINES

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management uses investment income not allocated to product lines as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment borrowings; (iv) expenses related to the FABN program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income. We also view investment income not allocated to product lines per diluted share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment as it takes into consideration our share repurchase program.





Quarter ended September 30,





2022

2021

%

change Net investment income $ 268.1

$ 308.2

(13) Allocated to product lines:









Annuity (117.3)

(115.5)

2 Health (71.9)

(72.2)

— Life (36.6)

(36.4)

1 Equity returns credited to policyholder account balances 34.9

(7.2)

(585) Amounts allocated to product lines and credited to policyholder account balances (190.9)

(231.3)

(17) Amount related to variable interest entities and other non-operating items (13.6)

(7.1)

92 Interest expense on corporate debt (15.6)

(15.6)

— Interest expense on investment borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank program (10.3)

(2.3)

348 Expenses related to FABN program (7.5)

—

n/m Less amounts credited to deferred compensation plans (offsetting investment income) 2.0

(1.0)

(300) Total adjustments (45.0)

(26.0)



Investment income not allocated to product lines $ 32.2

$ 50.9

(37)











Per diluted share $ 0.28

$ 0.40





INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (Dollars in millions)

The composition of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 is as follows:



$

% of total Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value $ 20,301.1

84 Equity securities at fair value 135.8

1 Mortgage loans 1,227.3

5 Policy loans 120.2

— Trading securities 223.3

1 Investments held by variable interest entities 1,099.2

5 Other invested assets 1,028.6

4 Total investment portfolio $ 24,135.5

100

Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of September 30, 2022 are as follows:



Investment

grade

Below

investment

grade

Total Corporate securities $ 13,242.8

$ 699.4

$ 13,942.2 United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government and

agencies 169.5

—

169.5 States and political subdivisions 2,807.2

11.6

2,818.8 Foreign governments 84.5

—

84.5 Asset-backed securities 1,266.5

135.5

1,402.0 Agency residential mortgage-backed securities 39.0

—

39.0 Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities 1,168.2

587.3 (a) 1,755.5 Collateralized loan obligations 778.3

—

778.3 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,368.6

84.1

2,452.7











Total $ 21,924.6

$ 1,517.9

$ 23,442.5

____________________

(a) Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $20.3 billion compared with an amortized cost of $23.4 billion. Net unrealized losses were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $94.0 million and gross unrealized losses of $3,183.4 million. The allowance for credit losses was $52.0 million at September 30, 2022.

At amortized cost and fair value, 94 percent and 93 percent of fixed maturities, available for sale, were rated "investment grade", respectively.

Non-Operating Items

Net investment losses in 3Q22 were $.1 million (net of related amortization) including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $7.5 million which was recorded in earnings. Net investment gains in 3Q21 were $2.2 million (net of related amortization) including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million which was recorded in earnings.

During 3Q22 and 3Q21, we recognized a decrease in earnings of $17.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.

During 3Q22 and 3Q21, we recognized an increase in earnings of $66.0 million and $10.9 million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates used to determine the derivative's estimated fair value.

In 3Q22, other non-operating items included an increase in earnings of $12.0 million for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.

Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information

Our consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio was estimated at 375% at September 30, 2022, reflecting estimated 3Q22 statutory operating income of $65 million (and $189 million in the first nine months of 2022) and the payment of insurance company dividends to the holding company of $11.0 million during 3Q22 (and $95.0 million, net of capital contributions, in the first nine months of 2022).

During the third quarter of 2022, we repurchased $10.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program. We repurchased .6 million common shares at an average cost of $17.84 per share. As of September 30, 2022, we had 114.4 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $196.9 million of our common stock. During 3Q22, dividends paid on common stock totaled $16.1 million.

Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $162 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $249 million at December 31, 2021.

Book value per common share was $11.35 at September 30, 2022 compared to $43.69 at December 31, 2021. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $29.87 at September 30, 2022, compared to $26.86 at December 31, 2021.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 46.7 percent and 17.8 percent at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3) was 24.7 percent at September 30, 2022, compared to 25.6 percent at December 31, 2021.

Return on equity for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was 13.0% and 8.4%, respectively. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (6) for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was 9.0% and 11.6%, respectively.

In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, we will be referring to a presentation that will be available at the Investors section of the company's website.

To participate by dial-in, please register at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=95f5bc7a&confld=43374 . Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will be broadcasting the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of the company's website: ir.CNOinc.com . Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and download any necessary audio software.

ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Investments:





Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses:

September 30, 2022 - $52.0 and December 31, 2021 - $7.6; amortized cost: September 30,

2022 - $23,442.5 and December 31, 2021 - $21,867.6) $ 20,301.1

$ 24,805.4 Equity securities at fair value 135.8

131.1 Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2022 - $5.3 and

December 31, 2021 - $5.6) 1,227.3

1,218.6 Policy loans 120.2

120.2 Trading securities 223.3

227.2 Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30,

2022 - $6.5 and December 31, 2021 - $3.7; amortized cost: September 30, 2022 - $1,166.7 and

December 31, 2021 - $1,206.8) 1,099.2

1,199.6 Other invested assets 1,028.6

1,224.0 Total investments 24,135.5

28,926.1 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 498.0

632.1 Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities 55.5

99.6 Accrued investment income 236.0

216.4 Present value of future profits 218.9

222.6 Deferred acquisition costs 1,886.4

1,112.0 Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2022 - $2.0 and

December 31, 2021 - $3.0) 4,271.9

4,354.3 Income tax assets, net 1,180.2

118.3 Assets held in separate accounts 2.7

3.9 Other assets 552.2

519.1 Total assets $ 33,037.3

$ 36,204.4 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Liabilities for insurance products:





Policyholder account liabilities $ 14,653.7

$ 13,689.7 Future policy benefits 11,747.5

11,670.7 Liability for policy and contract claims 454.3

501.8 Unearned and advanced premiums 238.2

246.7 Liabilities related to separate accounts 2.7

3.9 Other liabilities 749.4

830.9 Investment borrowings 1,639.9

1,715.8 Borrowings related to variable interest entities 1,115.3

1,147.9 Notes payable – direct corporate obligations 1,138.4

1,137.3 Total liabilities 31,739.4

30,944.7 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding: September 30, 2022 – 114,367,345; December 31, 2021 – 120,377,152) 1.1

1.2 Additional paid-in capital 2,030.6

2,184.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,165.7)

1,947.1 Retained earnings 1,431.9

1,127.2 Total shareholders' equity 1,297.9

5,259.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33,037.3

$ 36,204.4

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Insurance policy income $ 623.2

$ 630.6

$ 1,873.8

$ 1,893.5 Net investment income:













General account assets 289.0

289.5

884.2

854.3 Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios (20.9)

18.7

(184.0)

171.3 Investment gains (losses):













Realized investment gains (losses) (8.2)

3.7

3.6

14.8 Other investment gains (losses) (9.5)

(6.0)

(102.8)

11.4 Total investment gains (losses) (17.7)

(2.3)

(99.2)

26.2 Fee revenue and other income 31.7

31.8

128.4

102.1 Total revenues 905.3

968.3

2,603.2

3,047.4 Benefits and expenses:













Insurance policy benefits 412.2

524.8

1,099.1

1,641.3 Interest expense 37.6

23.7

89.2

71.8 Amortization 87.5

57.9

279.5

200.2 Other operating costs and expenses 230.8

233.9

673.5

714.5 Total benefits and expenses 768.1

840.3

2,141.3

2,627.8 Income before income taxes 137.2

128.0

461.9

419.6 Income tax expense on period income 32.2

28.2

108.5

94.4 Net income $ 105.0

$ 99.8

$ 353.4

$ 325.2 Earnings per common share:













Basic:













Weighted average shares outstanding 114,354,000

126,429,000

116,170,000

130,528,000 Net income $ .92

$ .79

$ 3.04

$ 2.49 Diluted:













Weighted average shares outstanding 115,928,000

129,018,000

118,072,000

133,162,000 Net income $ .91

$ .77

$ 2.99

$ 2.44

NOTES (1) Management believes that an analysis of Net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of related amortization and taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization and taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vi) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("Net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of Net operating income to Net income applicable to common stock is provided in the table on page 2. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com .



(2) Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(3) The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(4) Measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded.



(5) Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.



(6) The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):







Trailing twelve months ended





3Q22

3Q21 Net operating income $ 316.6

$ 343.1











Net operating income, excluding significant items $ 279.0

$ 348.6











Net income $ 469.2

$ 437.0











Average common equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,114.5

$ 2,995.5











Average common shareholders' equity $ 3,607.0

$ 5,206.8











Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 10.2 %

11.5 %











Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding







accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net







operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 9.0 %

11.6 %











Return on equity 13.0 %

8.4 %

The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):



















Net operating



















Net operating

income,



















income,

excluding





Net











excluding

significant





income -



Net operating

Significant

significant

items - trailing

Net

trailing



income

items

items (a)

four quarters

income

four quarters 4Q20

$ 86.0

$ (6.4) (b) $ 79.6

$ 338.2

$ 111.8

$ 301.8 1Q21

75.2

6.1 (c) 81.3

335.2

147.4

470.4 2Q21

89.1

3.5 (d) 92.6

366.1

78.0

466.4 3Q21

92.8

2.3 (e) 95.1

348.6

99.8

437.0 4Q21

108.5

(20.2) (f) 88.3

357.3

115.8

441.0 1Q22

51.1

—

51.1

327.1

112.3

405.9 2Q22

100.1

(17.4) (g) 82.7

317.2

136.1

464.0 3Q22

56.9

—

56.9

279.0

105.0

469.2



























(a) See note (7) for additional information. (b) Comprised of: (i) $11.8 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; (ii) $3.7 million

unfavorable impact related to asset impairments; and (iii) an increase in tax expense of $1.7 million. (c) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously

announced acquisition of Optavise, LLC ("Optavise", formerly known as DirectPath, LLC prior to its name change in April 2022); and

(iii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.7 million. (d) Comprised of: (i) $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.0 million. (e) Comprised of: (i) $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $.7 million. (f) Comprised of: (i) $25.9 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; and (ii) an increase in tax expense

of $5.7 million. (g) Comprised of: (i) an experience refund of $22.5 million related to a reinsurance agreement; and (ii) an increase in tax expense of $5.1 million.

A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):









Twelve months ended





3Q22

3Q21 Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 410.8

$ 442.6 Income tax expense (94.2)

(99.5) Net operating income 316.6

343.1 Non-operating items:





Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales, impairments and change in allowance for

credit losses, net of related amortization (28.6)

42.7 Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (76.3)

0.7 Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization 255.6

64.4 Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan 44.4

10.1 Other 4.1

2.6 Non-operating income before taxes 199.2

120.5 Income tax expense on non-operating income (46.6)

(26.6) Net non-operating income 152.6

93.9 Net income $ 469.2

$ 437.0















A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):









1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 2,701.2

$ 2,784.2

$ 2,905.1

$ 2,956.2 Net operating loss carryforwards 469.4

426.8

377.2

341.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 595.2

1,520.2

1,801.6

2,186.1 Common shareholders' equity $ 3,765.8

$ 4,731.2

$ 5,083.9

$ 5,484.2

























1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,019.5

$ 3,035.6

$ 3,036.3

$ 3,068.9 Net operating loss carryforwards 323.1

292.9

266.9

243.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,518.1

1,995.5

1,929.7

1,947.1 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,860.7

$ 5,324.0

$ 5,232.9

$ 5,259.7

























1Q22

2Q22

3Q22



Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,072.2

$ 3,162.3

$ 3,272.7



Net operating loss carryforwards 238.2

214.7

190.9



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 380.5

(1,165.0)

(2,165.7)



Common shareholders' equity $ 3,690.9

$ 2,212.0

$ 1,297.9

























A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):









Trailing four quarter average





3Q22

3Q21 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive







income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards







(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,114.5

$ 2,995.5 Net operating loss carryforwards 231.4

320.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income 261.1

1,891.3 Common shareholders' equity $ 3,607.0

$ 5,206.8

(7) The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).









Three months ended



June 30, 2022



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 37.1

$ —

$ 37.1 Health margin

113.4

—

113.4 Life margin

56.8

—

56.8 Total insurance product margin

207.3

—

207.3 Allocated expenses

(152.2)

—

(152.2) Income from insurance products

55.1

—

55.1 Fee income

3.2

—

3.2 Investment income not allocated to product lines

68.5

—

68.5 Expenses not allocated to product lines

2.9

(22.5) (a) (19.6) Operating earnings before taxes

129.7

(22.5)

107.2 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(29.6)

5.1

(24.5) Net operating income

$ 100.1

$ (17.4)

$ 82.7













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.85

$ (0.14)

$ 0.71

___________

(a) Comprised of an experience refund of $22.5 million related to a reinsurance agreement.





Three months ended



December 31, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 93.9

$ (26.9) (a) $ 67.0 Health margin

129.5

—

129.5 Life margin

30.4

1.0 (a) 31.4 Total insurance product margin

253.8

(25.9)

227.9 Allocated expenses

(143.3)

—

(143.3) Income from insurance products

110.5

(25.9)

84.6 Fee income

2.9

—

2.9 Investment income not allocated to product lines

42.8

—

42.8 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(17.4)

—

(17.4) Operating earnings before taxes

138.8

(25.9)

112.9 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(30.3)

5.7

(24.6) Net operating income

$ 108.5

$ (20.2)

$ 88.3













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.87

$ (0.16)

$ 0.71

___________

(a) Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.





Three months ended



September 30, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 52.5

$ —

$ 52.5 Health margin

117.9

—

117.9 Life margin

53.2

—

53.2 Total insurance product margin

223.6

—

223.6 Allocated expenses

(140.5)

—

(140.5) Income from insurance products

83.1

—

83.1 Fee income

2.6

—

2.6 Investment income not allocated to product lines

50.9

—

50.9 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(17.3)

3.0 (a) (14.3) Operating earnings before taxes

119.3

3.0

122.3 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(26.5)

(0.7)

(27.2) Net operating income

$ 92.8

$ 2.3

$ 95.1













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.72

$ 0.02

$ 0.74

___________

(a) Comprised of $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters.





Three months ended



June 30, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 66.0

$ —

$ 66.0 Health margin

120.9

—

120.9 Life margin

39.7

—

39.7 Total insurance product margin

226.6

—

226.6 Allocated expenses

(141.6)

—

(141.6) Income from insurance products

85.0

—

85.0 Fee income

6.6

—

6.6 Investment income not allocated to product lines

47.8

—

47.8 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(23.8)

4.5 (a) (19.3) Operating earnings before taxes

115.6

4.5

120.1 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(26.5)

(1.0)

(27.5) Net operating income

$ 89.1

$ 3.5

$ 92.6













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.66

$ 0.03

$ 0.69

___________

(a)

Comprised of $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters.





Three months ended



March 31, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 57.9

$ —

$ 57.9 Health margin

124.7

—

124.7 Life margin

27.1

—

27.1 Total insurance product margin

209.7

—

209.7 Allocated expenses

(141.1)

—

(141.1) Income from insurance products

68.6

—

68.6 Fee income

7.3

—

7.3 Investment income not allocated to product lines

43.0

—

43.0 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(22.0)

7.8 (a) (14.2) Operating earnings before taxes

96.9

7.8

104.7 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(21.7)

(1.7)

(23.4) Net operating income

$ 75.2

$ 6.1

$ 81.3













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.55

$ 0.04

$ 0.59

___________

(a) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced acquisition of Optavise. The legal and regulatory matters primarily consist of an increase to our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the Global Resolution Agreement, as we have now processed and verified most of the claims provided by the third party auditor allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability.





Three months ended



December 31, 2020



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 68.1

$ (16.1) (a) $ 52.0 Health margin

125.2

—

125.2 Life margin

37.3

4.3 (a) 41.6 Total insurance product margin

230.6

(11.8)

218.8 Allocated expenses

(162.7)

—

(162.7) Income from insurance products

67.9

(11.8)

56.1 Fee income

2.9

—

2.9 Investment income not allocated to product lines

57.8

—

57.8 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(17.8)

3.7 (b) (14.1) Operating earnings before taxes

110.8

(8.1)

102.7 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(24.8)

1.7

(23.1) Net operating income

$ 86.0

$ (6.4)

$ 79.6













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.61

$ (0.04)

$ 0.57

___________

(a) Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. (b) Unfavorable impact related to asset impairments.

