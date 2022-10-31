CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Block Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Block, Inc. ("Block") (NYSE: SQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Block, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Block includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: December 12, 2022

Aggrieved Block investors only have until December 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

