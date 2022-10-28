BlueTriton Brands contributes funding support to expand plastic bottle recycling project in Jackson, Mississippi

After a three-year hiatus, PET #1 plastic bottle recycling efforts return to the city amid water crisis issues

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands is proud to partner with Replenysh, a community-powered collection network, to expand an existing plastic bottle recycling project in Jackson, Mississippi.

For more than three years, the city has lacked a plastic bottle recycling program. With a recent water crisis plaguing the city and an increased need for bottled drinking water for residents, this recycling project will help to ensure plastic bottles are being disposed of properly and kept out of landfills and waterways.

BlueTriton Brands is contributing funding support so more recycling locations can be added throughout the City of Jackson to accept PET #1 plastic bottles. Currently, there are 15 PET recycling locations collecting plastic bottles, with more to be added.

"At BlueTriton, we design our products and processes to keep valuable packaging materials in circulation through reuse and recycling, however, there are critical gaps in recycling collection systems which limit how often common packaging materials are recycled and made into new products," said Ed Ferguson, Chief Sustainability Officer at BlueTriton Brands. "We are ecstatic to partner with Replenysh on this project because it will reduce waste in the Jackson community and represents an important step for improving collection and recycling of packaging like bottles, cardboard, and plastic film."

Since the project began the first week of September 2022, 1,723 pounds of PET plastic bottle containers have been collected. Other items have also been recovered:

Over 2+ tons of material have been kept out of landfills and prepped for reuse

2,355 lbs. of old corrugated cardboard (OCC) recovered

298 lbs. of plastic film sheets (LDPE) recovered

"With hundreds of thousands of plastic water bottles being distributed for safe drinking water, we wanted to do the right thing to prevent another crisis with more plastic sent to landfill," says Clark Dinnison, Head of Product at Replenysh. "By partnering with Keep Jackson Beautiful and locations across town, collection infrastructure was set up in a matter of days to ensure the bottles get recycled and turned back into new bottles. The exciting part is that this solution isn't temporary, and Jackson will be able to enjoy a convenient and transparent recycling program indefinitely."

BlueTriton Brands has donated more than 300,000 bottles of its Ozarka® Brand bottled water to Jackson since the water crisis began and is supporting Replenysh to collect and recycle more than 300,000 bottles through this project.

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION™ Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About Replenysh

Replenysh is on a mission to end landfills by helping today's leading brands create circular supply chains. By connecting brands directly with consumers, Replenysh empowers communities to unlock the value of their materials and offers complete transparency into where material goes and what it gets turned into. Replenysh is based in Orange County, California — learn more at replenysh.com.

Media Contacts:

BlueTriton Brands

Courtney Zieller

Manager of External Communications

courtney.zieller@bluetriton.com

Replenysh

media@replensyh.com

View original content:

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands