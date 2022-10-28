ArcBest Declares a $0.12/Share Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on November 11, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)(PRNewswire)

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey    
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations    
Phone: 479-785-6200      
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar    
Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social    
Phone: 479-494-8221    
Email: amahar@arcb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-a-0-12share-quarterly-dividend-301662595.html

SOURCE ArcBest

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.