Allschool Takes Center Stage with Interactive Learning Award at Edtech Asia Summit 2022

SINGAPORE and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging online education platform Allschool's innovative capability, Allschool's parent company Spark Education Group today, won the Best Interactive Learning Award at the prestigious EdTech Asia Summit held in Singapore on October 27-28, 2022.

"We are thrilled that Spark Education Group has been recognized for providing interactive learning experiences through our Allschool platform. Allschool's top priority is student interaction. We have developed a network of incredible students and teachers from across the globe that create genuine connection using our interactive learning tools. Teachers use PowerCourse to create engaging courses that are taken using Classpod. This combination of tech and expertise give students an unrivaled online learning experience that we are very proud of," said Mr. Xiaonan Wang, co-founder of Spark Education Group and Allschool, Head of Southeast Asia Region.

Allschool has strong interactive learning capabilities through technology support

Classpod and PowerCourse, Allschool's proprietary online classroom and courseware production tools, are the nerve center of it all. Classpod elevates Allschool classes above traditional lecture courses by giving students crucial interaction that holds their attention in class. The majority of Allschool classes are held on Classpod and give students access to gamified learning, a live interactive whiteboard, fun visual graphics, public speaking activities, and more. PowerCourse empowers teachers with a robust lesson planning tool that lets their imagination flow to create fun and engaging classes.

Allschool Teacher Luke Kirk, from the United States, gave his thoughts on adopting Classpod and PowerCourse and how it has impacted his students: "From the launch of PowerCourse in August, I see an obvious improvement in how students are engaging. A lot of themes and games that are being played in classes are fun, they are genuinely interesting and that's another thing I find wonderful about this. I love these classes because they are so interactive, and it really allows me to give students space to figure out how to solve the problems independently.

How Classpod and PowerCourse influence Allschool teachers:

Reduce 2/3 of courseware production time

Most teachers spend more than 3 hours by using traditional courseware, Allschool teachers spend no more than 2 hours to create their own courseware by using the PowerCourse tool

Course Orders dramatically increased by interactive courses

An increasing number of Allschool teachers have started using PowerCourse since its launch in August. On average, 70% of Allschool's classes are powered by PowerCourse, which help to boost course orders.

Integrate, Interactive and Innovative tools empowered teachers for greater creation

A multitude of interactive games: match, drag, choose, True or False, and more which fulfil teachers' questions and classes. A large database enables teachers to enact with children into real-life scenarios.

Student-teacher interaction is a key focus for Allschool from the outset

Student-teacher connection has always been a focal point for Allschool. Every Allschool course features live dual video chat cameras that allow students and teachers to express themselves and form an all-important rapport. This type of interaction can be lost in large classroom sizes and is absent from pre-recorded online classes. Mr. Wang credits student to teacher interaction as a defining part of Allschool's success, saying: "We keep our classes small and the connection between our students and teachers large. Students respond better when they can engage and get the attention they need to achieve."

Student-student interaction is vital

Often overlooked, student to student interaction in the online learning space plays an important role for Allschoolers. Classpod allows students from different parts of the world to make new friends and learn together. This vital cross-cultural interaction dissolves borders and enables kids to learn more about other countries' fostering an enriched world knowledge from an early age.

"Allschool will continue to lead the way for online learning by maintaining student interaction as a top priority. The Best Interactive Learning Award gives us more motivation to keep innovating and bringing the best online learning to children across the globe," added Mr. Wang.

About Edtech Asia Summit

Founded in 2013, EdTech Asia is APAC's first and premier EdTech and Future of Work business and impact leadership network convening senior level professionals along the cradle to career continuum. Focusing on the future of education and work, the summit showcases key players, trends in the region, unexpected dynamics, investments and impact opportunities, and upcoming expectations regarding education, workforce, and skills development.

About Allschool

Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

