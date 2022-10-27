RECORD-BREAKING BOOKINGS FOR A RECORD-BREAKING SHIP: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ICON OF THE SEAS SETS NEW RECORD

The Cruise Line Reports Reservations Reached a New Single-day All-time High in its 53-year History

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a record-breaking start for the new era of vacations. Fresh off the heels of revealing the first look at Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International saw its single largest booking day in its 53-year history when reservations opened for the cruise line's first Icon Class ship. Icon first made headlines on Thursday, Oct. 20, when Royal Caribbean unveiled the new ship as the vacation industry's first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

"The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months."

The ultimate family vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and parents, kids and grandparents alike. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways stay and play their way. With 28 room categories that range from standard rooms to suites and new layouts for families of three, four, five, six and more, even the accommodations on Icon are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer – and there are more choices, ocean views and room than ever before.

Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

More details about Icon are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.*

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

