New SUN JOE® Cordless 5-inch Handheld Chain Saw a Must for Shaping Up Your Yard and Garden

Ultra-powerful 24-Volt saw provides a greener, cleaner way to supercharge your tree-trimming tasks

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Snow Joe®, America's #1 Brand of Pressure Washers + Snow Blowers and the leader of the revolutionary 24-volt iON+ battery system, comes the 5-inch Cordless Handheld Chain Saw from SUN JOE. Ultra-compact and lightweight at just 5.5 pounds, this super-powerful saw quickly cuts through overgrown branches, and lifeless limbs up to 4.5 inches thick with plenty of power, and less effort than manual pruners. Best of all, it's totally eco-friendly – with no gas, cords, or fumes.

SEE IT? SAW IT WITH SUN JOE®! Trim, saw, cut, and power prune like a pro with The Sun Joe iON+ Cordless 5-inch Pruning Saw. (PRNewswire)

"This truly revolutionary handheld chain saw takes all the pain out of pruning," says Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe. "The secret is Triple-Action Pruning Power; the 230-watt brushless motor cuts quicker, cleaner and quieter than traditional motors, so consumers can easily maintain their trees' health, improve their yard's appearance, and avoid safety issues like falling limbs. Just a squeeze of the trigger, and they get a clean, precise cut every time."

The 5-inch Cordless Handheld Chain Saw is the latest in Sun Joe's exclusive 24-volt iON+ battery technology, which boasts no-fade power and performance from start to finish, so tools can run stronger, longer. The individual battery cells are continuously optimized for peak performance, with No Memory Effect during recharge, a rugged, shock-resistant design for longer life, and zero emissions for cleaner air. Plus, it's virtually maintenance-free, and the iON+ batteries are interchangeable, powering over 100+ tools across the Joe brands.

The 5" Cordless Handheld Chain Saw also includes a 0.7 fluid ounce oil bottle and built-in safety features like the riving knife to prevent kickback, a knuckle-guard handle, and a safety switch to avoid accidental starts.

So, for the cutting-edge in 24-volt tree-trimming tech, consumers can Go With Joe® – and power prune like a pro. The new 5-inch Cordless Handheld Chain Saw is available now for only $89.99 at snowjoe.com and local retailers across the US.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its ability to get its tools quickly into the hands of its customers when they need them most. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard, and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com.

