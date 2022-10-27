Midi Health Secures $14M Investment To Bring Expert Midlife Care for Women 40+

Virtual Clinic For Women Focused On Menopause; Collaboration With Nationally Recognized Physicians in Women's Health; Partnering With Major Healthcare Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , a virtual care clinic making expert care accessible and affordable for all women experiencing the hormonal changes of midlife, today announced the completion of a $14 million seed investment co-led by Felicis and SemperVirens. Additional investment comes from leading women's health investors including Emerson Collective, Icon Ventures, Operator Collective, Muse Capital, Steel Sky Ventures and Anne and Susan Wojcicki. Currently providing insurance covered care for patients in California, Midi will leverage the new capital to expand operations nationwide and launch partnerships with some of the largest hospital systems in the country, as well as major U.S. employers.

Hormonal changes through the menopause transition cause life-altering symptoms for 57 million American women, yet 75% of those who seek care don't get the advice and treatment they need. Many women struggle to find any support at all due to a worsening shortage of OB/GYNs and lack of even the most basic menopause training across all specialties.

Midi closes this midlife care gap with virtual care guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of nurse practitioners trained in women's midlife health. Midi offers evidence-based interventions ranging from lifestyle coaching and supplements to prescription medications, all covered by major insurance providers, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net and UnitedHealthcare.

"There's a huge unmet need in our healthcare system for women at this stage in life. Many practitioners lack the training to manage menopausal symptoms and specialists have nine to 12-month waiting lists," said Joanna Strober, CEO and co-founder of Midi Health. "We provide access to the most skilled professionals in female health".

Midi's funding news coincides with the addition of several clinical hires with national prominence: Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and served as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women; and National Medical Director Heather Hirsch, MD MS NCMP, former lead physician at the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the second largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. They join Chief Medical Officer and Midi co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former SVP of Tia women's health clinics, in guiding Midi's protocols, clinician training, and integration with hospital systems.

"SemperVirens is proud to be partnering with Midi Health as they expand nationally," said Allison Baum Gates, General Partner at SemperVirens "One million women reach menopause each year with little to no preparation for the hormonal changes which can significantly disrupt sleep, mood, energy levels and many other fundamental aspects of health. Midi has assembled the best team of experts to dramatically improve the current standard of care."

"Healthcare for women aged 40+ is one of the largest segments of healthcare that has not been transformed by digital health. The power of Midi's B2B2C model is that by partnering with health systems and employers, Midi can reach tens of thousands of women at scale in rural and urban geographies. We are thrilled to back the Midi team as they expand access to healthcare for women in mid-life," said Victoria Treyger, General Partner at Felicis.

Midi Health is the only comprehensive virtual care clinic for women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Midi supports women with expert care and hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. With care designed by experts, scaled by technology, and delivered by compassionate clinicians, Midi fills an immense gap in the healthcare system, and unlocks women's potential at midlife. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com .

