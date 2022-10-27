InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Manually Turn/Move a Trailer (TRO-704)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to provide the necessary leverage for walking a trailer into position for storage," said an inventor, from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HINCHLIFT. My design reduces physical struggles or the need to connect the trailer to a tow vehicle and it works where vehicles can't."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to manually turn and move a small to medium trailer around without attachment to a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle to directly lift a heavy tongue and pivot/pull the trailer if on a wheel. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to blindside into position. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use, especially on grades or uneven ground, so it is ideal for the owners and users of boat/PWC trailers, utility trailers, camping trailers and landscaping trailers.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp