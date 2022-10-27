Improve Data Processing Power with Marine and Zone 2 Embedded Box PCs

Safe data acquisition, processing, and visualization with 6 LAN ports Winmate fanless industrial computer

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate Inc., a world-renowned manufacturer, and provider of reliable industrial computer products, is proud to unveil the ITMH100-EX-6L and I330EAC-ITWE-6L, the highly-scalable fanless industrial computers. The ITMH100-EX-6L industrial box PC and I330EAC-ITWE-6L embedded box PCs are internationally certified for safe use with Class I Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T5, IECEx/ATEX Zone 2 certifications and DNVGL and IEC 60945, respectively. These devices can be used for data acquisition, processing, and visualization as data gateway or data monitoring in hazardous areas, such as natural gas, marine, renewable energy, etc.

Multiple communication protocols with 6 Giga LAN ports

Winmate continues pursuing excellence and innovation in system design. To fulfill the diverse needs of customers and reduce deployment time, the resilient ITMH100-EX-6L and I330EAC-ITWE-6L box PCs have mPCIe-based I/O modules. The scalable embedded system also presents greater expansion capabilities with one PCIe x16 slot.

The dual DDR4 SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of up to 32 GB. Two SSD drive bays are available for extensive storage needs and fast boots with no freeze. The outstanding embedded system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including an RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, six GbE LAN ports, an HDMI, and one DisplayPort 1.4.

International approvals for use in hazardous areas

The entire system of ITMH100-EX-6L and I330EAC-ITWE-6L embedded box PCs are constructed with fully sealed I/O ports. Their closed-design metal housing with anti-vibration, compression, and a wide range of temperature resistance. Their efficient heat dissipation with fanless design effectively prevents the accumulated dust and noise inside the machine caused by fan operation and forgoes vulnerable ventilation openings.

The ITMH100-EX-6L industrial box PC is certified for Class I Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D, T5, IECEx/ATEX Zone 2 applications. Meanwhile, the I330EAC-ITWE-6L embedded box PC complies with international marine standards DNVGL-CG-0339 and IEC 60945.

Forward compatibility industrial computer on module

The ITMH100-EX-6L and I330EAC-TWE-6L support modular design to ensure easy integration with diverse platforms. The modular industrial computers allow the embedded box PC modules to be interchangeably combined with Winmate's display modules to provide comprehensive platform solutions for industrial monitor systems and fulfill various demands of diverse applications in liquefied natural gas, maritime, renewable energy, and various other industries.

I330EAC-ITWE-6L Marine Grade Box PCs with 6 Giga LAN Ports ITMH100-EX-6L Zone 2 Embedded Box PC with 6 Giga LAN Ports

Availability and support

At Winmate, we are committed to facing our customers' challenges alongside them to provide the right rugged tools to meet industry demands and empower your workforce. We pride ourselves on being one of the best industrial computer manufacturers in the market. We design and build the complete solution. For more product and service information, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at www.winmate.com/inquiry.

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation.As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology (PRNewswire)

