Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.61 for the Quarter and $4.46 for the Nine Months of 2022
ERIE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2022. Net income was $84.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $90.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $233.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $242.8 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.
3Q and Nine Months 2022
(in thousands)
3Q'22
3Q'21
2022
2021
Operating income
$ 106,472
$ 95,103
$ 294,784
$ 256,263
Investment (loss) income
(571)
20,598
344
55,004
Interest expense and other, net
(447)
1,575
637
4,690
Income before income taxes
106,348
114,126
294,491
306,577
Income tax expense
22,035
23,903
61,412
63,759
Net income
$ 84,313
$ 90,223
$ 233,079
$ 242,818
3Q 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $11.4 million, or 12.0 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $46.8 million, or 9.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.2 million, or 1.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Loss from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to income from investments before taxes of $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $4.6 million of limited partnership losses in the third quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Nine Months 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $38.5 million, or 15.0 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $121.3 million, or 8.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 1.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $55.0 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net investment income was $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.2 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2022 compared to earnings of $26.7 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $23.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 28, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 551,666
$ 504,891
$ 1,584,213
$ 1,462,880
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,657
14,471
43,446
43,985
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
168,653
162,410
492,655
473,133
Service agreement revenue
6,260
6,067
19,175
18,048
Total operating revenue
741,236
687,839
2,139,489
1,998,046
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
466,111
430,326
1,352,050
1,268,650
Cost of operations - administrative services
168,653
162,410
492,655
473,133
Total operating expenses
634,764
592,736
1,844,705
1,741,783
Operating income
106,472
95,103
294,784
256,263
Investment income
Net investment income
5,834
18,858
24,606
49,605
Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains
(6,230)
1,610
(23,833)
5,183
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(175)
130
(429)
216
Total investment (loss) income
(571)
20,598
344
55,004
Interest expense
115
1,034
2,009
3,082
Other income (expense)
562
(541)
1,372
(1,608)
Income before income taxes
106,348
114,126
294,491
306,577
Income tax expense
22,035
23,903
61,412
63,759
Net income
$ 84,313
$ 90,223
$ 233,079
$ 242,818
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.81
$ 1.94
$ 5.00
$ 5.21
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.61
$ 1.72
$ 4.46
$ 4.64
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 272
$ 291
$ 751
$ 782
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,025
46,189,035
46,188,878
46,188,729
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,296,411
52,305,245
52,297,685
52,307,859
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.11
$ 1.035
$ 3.33
$ 3.105
Class B common stock
$ 166.50
$ 155.25
$ 499.50
$ 465.75
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 97,664
$ 183,702
Available-for-sale securities
25,750
38,396
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
544,353
479,123
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49,360
56,206
Accrued investment income
7,352
6,303
Total current assets
724,479
763,730
Available-for-sale securities, net
848,937
907,689
Equity securities
68,969
87,743
Fixed assets, net
408,750
374,802
Agent loans, net
60,673
58,683
Deferred income taxes, net
20,859
145
Other assets
45,085
49,265
Total assets
$ 2,177,752
$ 2,242,057
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 310,225
$ 270,746
Agent bonuses
77,609
120,437
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
149,020
138,317
Dividends payable
51,693
51,693
Contract liability
36,786
34,935
Deferred executive compensation
8,859
12,637
Current portion of long-term borrowings
—
2,098
Total current liabilities
634,192
630,863
Defined benefit pension plans
131,222
130,383
Long-term borrowings
—
91,734
Contract liability
18,024
17,686
Deferred executive compensation
11,441
14,571
Other long-term liabilities
26,294
14,342
Total liabilities
821,173
899,579
Shareholders' equity
1,356,579
1,342,478
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,177,752
$ 2,242,057
