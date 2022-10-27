CASEY BARKS JOINS STAYPINEAPPLE AS CORPORATE DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey Barks as Corporate Director of Marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Casey Barks to the Staypineapple Family," said Steve Allison , Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Casey Barks to the Staypineapple Family," said Steve Allison, Chief Revenue Officer for Staypineapple. "Casey brings a wealth of marketing, communications, and public relations experience and extensive hospitality industry knowledge to his role."

In his new position at Staypineapple, Barks is responsible for developing, leading, and executing strategic marketing, public relations, and media planning.

Barks began his marketing career in San Francisco with the Ritz-Carlton Club & Residences. From there, he served as Marketing Account Manager for Andrew Freeman & Co. and as Director of Marketing for Tacolicious Restaurant Group. Barks then spent eight progressive years with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, culminating with Regional Director of Public Relations for the hotel group's Pacific Northwest Region. Most recently, he successfully led marketing, messaging strategy, PR, and media relations as the Marketing & Communications Director for Willamette Valley Vineyards and the company's subsidiary brands and labels.

Barks holds a degree in both Public Relations and Advertising from Northern Arizona University.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

