X-Bow Systems Announces Two New Advisory Board Members

X-Bows Adds Former Blue Origin COO and Retired Vice Admiral Terry Benedict, and Former Northop Grumman Executive and Retired US Air Force Colonel Precourt to Growing Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), a new non-traditional small business supplier of Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, announced today that Vice Admiral Terry Benedict, U.S. Navy (ret.), executive vice president for Naval, Nuclear, and Critical Infrastructure Programs at Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. and U.S. Air Force Colonel (ret.) Charlie Precourt, former vice president and general manager for Propulsion Systems at Northrop Grumman have joined X-Bow's Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr. Benedict, formerly the chief operating officer of Blue Origin, now serves as the executive vice president for naval, nuclear and critical infrastructure programs at Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. He was previously operations manager for the Nuclear Security and Operations Group at Bechtel. He was associated with the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs for 30 years, where he held 10 different positions, ultimately serving as director for eight years (2010-2018).

Mr. Precourt retired last September as the vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman for the company's Propulsion Systems Division, which provides solid rocket propulsion systems and technologies to the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and commercial users. He had a portfolio that included NASA's Space Launch System and Orion Launch Abort System, the Navy's Trident D5 and the Air Forces Ground Based Strategic Deterrent and Minuteman Missile systems. He also led the team that focused on satellite launcher boost propulsion for United Launch Alliance's Delta, Atlas and Vulcan launch vehicles. Charlie joined Northrop Grumman following a distinguished 15-year career as an astronaut with NASA where he became chief of the Astronaut Corps. He also served with distinction as a test pilot in his 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a colonel.

"We are honored and excited to have both Terry Benedict and Charlie Precourt as part of the X-Bow strategic advisory board," said Jason Hundley, CEO. "Charlie and Terry have exceptional depth of knowledge about solid propulsion technologies and programs which will aid the X-Bow mission. They are also outstanding leaders with unparalleled experience in the aerospace industry, and we are very fortunate to have them as advisors."

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

