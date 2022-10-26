StorageMart Expands Reach in the Virginia Beach Area

Family-owned, international self-storage company expands existing Virginia footprint with two new Virginia Beach locations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart welcomes two new additions to its Virginia Beach portfolio after the acquisition of the AAAA Self Storage company. The acquisition adds 316,304 total net rentable square feet including 1,860 storage units and 14 parking spaces. The stores will begin transitioning to StorageMart management effective immediately.

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart) (PRNewswire)

StorageMart brings easy, clean self storage solutions and expert customer service to Virginia Beach .

Not only do the two properties feature climate controlled, drive-up units that are perfect for almost every customer looking for self-storage, but StorageMart plans to continue to upgrade the locations to guarantee they reflect the brand's promise of easy, clean storage. Upgrades to look forward to will include a new OpenTech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app.

"This acquisition provides an opportunity for growth in an existing market that StorageMart believes to be ripe with upside. Virginia Beach has seen stable population growth over the years, as this ties greatly into our strategy to grow and establish ourselves in emerging markets." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

