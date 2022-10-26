Service Dog Sails into Elite Status; More than 700 Cruise Days with Holland America Line

Ceremony held in New York to present Joska the Service Dog with award that recognizes premium line's most frequent cruisers

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's favorite four-legged friend, Joska the service dog, reached a milestone achievement of 700 cruise days on Rotterdam's current 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing, making her eligible to receive the Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award for cruising days. Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, is the ultimate globetrotter and spends most of her days cruising on Holland America Line with her owners, Cornelia "Connie" and Cornelis Marinussen, who previously received their Platinum Medallions.

Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, is the first service animal to sail 700 cruise-days aboard Holland America Line ships with her owners Cornelius and Cornelia Marinussen. A special ceremony for Joska was held on board Rotterdam Oct. 26 to mark the milestone. (PRNewswire)

"Joska is the first service animal to achieve this lofty status and we wanted to honor her..."

A special ceremony for Joska was held on board Rotterdam Oct. 26 to mark the milestone. Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha and Rotterdam's Captain Werner Timmers presented Joska with her Platinum Medallion, 5-Star Mariner status (highest level) in the cruise line's loyalty program and a selection of dog-friendly, Holland America Line-branded gifts.

"Joska is the first service animal to achieve this lofty status and we wanted to honor her with an event that shows her how special she is to everyone in our company," said Antorcha. "Registered service animals are always welcome aboard Holland America Line ships, and Joska has become a member of our family. She not only brightens the spirits of everyone on board, but she also allows Connie to do what she loves most, which is to cruise and explore the world."

The Dutch couple have been cruising with Holland America Line since 2013 and have taken nearly 60 cruises. From Alaska, Hawaii and Canada to Europe, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean, Joska has sailed on more than 50 Holland America Line voyages since joining the Marinussen family in 2014 to assist Cornelia, who is legally blind, and is among the most traveled dogs in the world.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line President, poses with Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, after she received her Platinum Medallion and 5-star Mariner Status for sailing 700 cruise days. (PRNewswire)

Joska poses with her people, Cornelius and Cornelia Marinussen, aboard Rotterdam on Oct. 26. Joska, a 10-yr-old service dog, was recognized for sailing 700 days aboard Holland America line ships, earning a Platinum Medallion and 5-star Mariner status. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

