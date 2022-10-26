Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for 8AM EST, November 17th, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2022 financial results, and its business outlook at 8:00am EST on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Company will release its fourth fiscal quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through December 1, 2022 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734020. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

P: +1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

