Harley-Davidson Delivers Strong Third Quarter Financial Results

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) today reported third quarter results.

"Harley-Davidson delivered a strong third quarter with solid growth for both revenue and operating income, aligned to our Hardwire strategic initiatives," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We are reaffirming our outlook for the year, and as we approach our 120th anniversary that we will be celebrating in our hometown Milwaukee and around the world, we are excited about the potential of Harley-Davidson, the most desirable motorcycle company in the world."

Third Quarter 2022 Summary of Results

Global motorcycle shipments grew 19 percent in Q3 vs prior year as production largely recovered from the previously announced unexpected production suspension in Q2

HDMC Revenue grew 24 percent behind this profitable unit growth and global pricing

HDMC Operating Income margin of 17.9 percent was up 9.5 points

HDFS Operating Income declined 24 percent as the credit environment normalizes

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.78 was up 70 percent

The Company reaffirms its full-year 2022 outlook on HDMC Revenue, HDMC Margin and HDFS performance

Merger transaction between LiveWire and AEA-Bridges Impact Corporation was completed on September 26 th, the first day of fiscal Q4

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenue $1,649 $1,365 21 % Operating Income $339 $204 66 % Net Income $261 $163 60 % GAAP Diluted EPS $1.78 $1.05 70 %

Consolidated revenue was up 21 percent in the third quarter versus Q3 2021 driven primarily by HDMC revenue up 24 percent. The increase in HDMC revenue was driven by a strong recovery in global motorcycle shipments after being adversely impacted by an unexpected production suspension in Q2. Consolidated operating income growth of 66 percent, reflected 164 percent growth at HDMC and a decline of 24 percent at HDFS. In line with expectations, the HDFS decline was a result of a higher provision for credit losses as the credit environment normalizes, and higher interest expense.

HDMC Results: Motorcycles and Related Products

$ in millions 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 57.1 47.9 19 % Revenue $1,437 $1,161 24 % Motorcycles $1,134 $886 28 % Parts & Accessories $201 $205 (2 %) Apparel $70 $49 41 % Licensing $11 $8 26 % Other $22 $13 74 % Gross Margin 34.1 % 26.7 % 7.4 pts. Operating Income $258 $98 164 % Operating Margin 17.9 % 8.4 % 9.5 pts.

Global motorcycle shipments recovered strongly in Q3. HDMC Revenue was up 24 percent primarily driven by a 19 percent increase in wholesale shipments, favorable unit mix and continued global pricing strength. Parts & Accessories was down 2 percent driven by lower retail motorcycle volumes and offset by growth in Apparel & Licensing behind seasonal product growth.

Third quarter gross margin was up 7.4 points compared to Q3 prior year. Global pricing and mix contributed approximately 5 points of margin benefit and more than offset cost inflation. In addition, greater manufacturing leverage and lower tariffs contributed positively and more than offset existing foreign exchange headwinds. Third quarter operating margin improved to 17.9% from 8.4% in Q3 prior year due to the factors noted above. Total operating expenses were $20 million higher compared to Q3 prior year, due in part to the increased spend on LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands) 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change North America 32.2 33.9 (5 %) EMEA 9.1 9.4 (4 %) Asia Pacific 7.6 6.5 18 % Latin America 0.8 1.0 (27 %) Worldwide Total 49.6 50.8 (2 %)

Global retail motorcycle sales in the third quarter were down 2 percent versus prior year. Growth in Asia Pacific was driven by strong demand and a quick refill of dealer inventory coming out of the production suspension. North America retail performance (down 5 percent) continued to be adversely impacted by lower dealer inventories. Retail performance strengthened during the quarter as dealer inventories replenished.

HDFS Results: Financial Services

$ in millions 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenue $212 $205 3 % Operating Income $81 $107 (24 %)

HDFS' operating income decline of $26 million versus Q3 2021 was driven by a higher provision for credit losses and higher interest expense, partially offset by lower operating expenses. The increase in the provision for credit losses was due to actual retail credit losses continuing to move towards normalized levels, while the credit loss allowance rate remained consistent. Total quarter ending financing receivables were $7.3B, which was up 7% versus prior year.

Other Results

YTD generated $575 million of cash from operating activities.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, down $331 million compared to the end of the prior year third quarter.

The Company's YTD effective tax rate was 23 percent.

The Company paid cash dividends of $0.1575 per share in Q3 2022.

In Q3 the Company repurchased $12 million of shares (0.4 million shares); YTD share repurchases total $324 million (8.4 million shares)

2022 Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company reaffirms its guidance and continues to expect:

HDMC revenue growth of 5 to 10%

HDMC operating income margin of 11 to 12%

HDFS operating income to decline by 20 to 25%

The Company now expects:

Capital investments of $170 million to $190 million from a previously expected spend of $190 million to $220 million

Closing of LiveWire Business Combination

On September 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. ("ABIC") (NYSE: IMPX) completed their previously announced business combination under which LiveWire EV, LLC, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division, combined with ABIC, to create a new public company. The combined public company now operates as LiveWire Group, Inc. ("LiveWire") and its common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbols "LVWR" and "LVWR WS," respectively, on September 27, 2022. Through this combination, LiveWire raised approximately $294 million in net proceeds after fees including Harley-Davidson's contribution and became the first and only publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the U.S. to list on the NYSE. Following the close, Harley-Davidson has an equity interest in LiveWire of approximately 89.4% and will continue to consolidate LiveWire's results, with adjustments for non-controlling shareholder interests.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Webcast

Harley-Davidson will discuss its financial results and outlook on an audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intend," "is on-track," "forecasting," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (I) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic and (II) the Company's ability to: (A) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire, including each of the pillars and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, which includes the risks noted below; (B) manage supply chain and logistics issues, including quality issues, availability of semiconductor chip components and the ability to find alternative sources of those components in a timely manner, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages, inflation, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine, or natural disasters, and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs, including by successfully implementing pricing surcharges; (C) realize the expected business benefits from the combination of LiveWire with ABIC, which may be affected by, among other things: (i) the ability of LiveWire to: (1) execute its plans to develop, produce, market, and sell its electric vehicles; (2) achieve profitability, which is dependent on the successful development and commercial introduction and acceptance of its electric vehicles, and its services, which may not occur; (3) adequately control the costs of its operations as a new entrant into a new space; (4) develop, maintain, and strengthen its brand; (5) execute its plans to develop, produce, market, and sell its electric vehicles; and (6) effectively establish and maintain cooperation from its retail partners, largely drawn from the Company's traditional motorcycle dealer network, to be able to effectively establish or maintain relationships with customers for electric vehicles; (ii) competition; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the final prospectus of ABIC, including those under "Risk Factors" in that prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company, LiveWire Group Inc. or ABIC; (D) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (E) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the Company and within its expectations; (F) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (G) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the Company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and grow its complementary businesses; (H) perform in a manner that enables the Company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (I) manage the regulatory compliance matter relating to a third-party supplier's component part in a manner that avoids additional costs or recall expenses that are material; (J) successfully appeal: (i) the revocation of the Binding Origin Information (BOI) decisions that allowed the Company to supply its European Union (EU) market with certain of its motorcycles produced at its Thailand operations at a reduced tariff rate and (ii) the denial of the Company's application for temporary relief from the effect of the revocation of the BOI decisions; (K) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the Company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including the temporary lifting of the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs and incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S., between the U.S. and EU, which expires on December 31, 2023; (L) prevent, detect, and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (M) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (N) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (O) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing domestic and international political environments, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; (P) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (Q) continue to develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner; (R) maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (S) successfully maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in China and the Company's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (T) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the Company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (U) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (V) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (W) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or Company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security; (X) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of Harley-Davidson Financial Services Inc.'s loan portfolio; (Y) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the Company's business; (Z) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (AA) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (BB) manage changes and prepare for requirements in legislative and regulatory environments for its products, services and operations; (CC) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (DD) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the Company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; (EE) achieve anticipated results with respect to the Company's pre-owned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, and the Company's H-D1 Marketplace; (FF) accurately predict the margins of its Motorcycles and Related Products segment in light of, among other things, tariffs, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the Company's complex global supply chain; and (GG) optimize capital allocation in light of the Company's capital allocation priorities.

The Company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the Company's dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The Company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the Company. In addition, the Company's dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other factors.

In recent years, Harley-Davidson Financial Services Inc. has experienced historically low levels of retail credit losses, but there is no assurance that this will continue. The Company believes that Harley-Davidson Financial Services Inc.'s retail credit losses will increase over time due among other things to factors that have contributed recently to low levels of losses, including the favorable impact of recent federal stimulus payments that will not recur and the conflict in Ukraine.

The Company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine, or other factors. Refer to "Risk Factors" under Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 26, 2022 for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 25,

September 26,

September 25,

September 26,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Motorcycles and Related Products revenue

$ 1,436,962

$ 1,160,618

$ 4,006,604

$ 3,724,225 Gross profit

490,306

310,425

1,284,691

1,137,961 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

232,541

212,243

632,756

626,211 Restructuring expense (benefit)

3

517

(389)

731 Operating income from Motorcycles and Related Products

257,762

97,665

652,324

511,019

















Financial Services revenue

211,613

204,692

606,244

595,650 Financial Services expense

130,657

98,047

353,003

275,487 Financial Services restructuring expense

-

98

-

436 Operating income from Financial Services

80,956

106,547

253,241

319,727

















Operating income

338,718

204,212

905,565

830,746 Non-operating income (expense), net

2,957

(6,723)

3,102

(17,053) Income before income taxes

341,675

197,489

908,667

813,693 Provision for income taxes

80,489

34,516

209,130

185,236 Net income

$ 261,186

$ 162,973

$ 699,537

$ 628,457

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.79

$ 1.06

$ 4.71

$ 4.09 Diluted

$ 1.78

$ 1.05

$ 4.68

$ 4.06

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

146,217

153,863

148,673

153,700 Diluted

147,073

155,117

149,535

154,903

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.1575

$ 0.1500

$ 0.4725

$ 0.4500





















































Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







September 25,

December 31,

September 26,







2022

2021

2021 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,730,250

$ 1,874,745

$ 2,061,303 Accounts receivable, net





300,454

182,148

282,627 Finance receivables, net





1,807,718

1,465,544

1,540,822 Inventories, net





680,762

712,942

475,314 Restricted cash(a)





287,264

128,935

153,873 Other current assets





205,734

185,777

194,481







5,012,182

4,550,091

4,708,420

















Finance receivables, net





5,534,730

5,106,377

5,322,436 Other long-term assets





1,380,699

1,394,587

1,168,948







$ 11,927,611

$ 11,051,055

$ 11,199,804

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(a)





$ 1,149,078

$ 976,959

$ 982,068 Short-term deposits, net





97,856

72,146

92,626 Short-term debt





692,551

751,286

749,620 Current portion of long-term debt, net





1,740,422

1,542,496

1,605,798







3,679,907

3,342,887

3,430,112

















Long-term debt, net





4,738,234

4,595,617

4,876,292 Other long-term liabilities





669,260

559,307

559,506

















Shareholders' equity





2,840,210

2,553,244

2,333,894







$ 11,927,611

$ 11,051,055

$ 11,199,804







































































Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)











Nine months ended











September 25,

September 26,











2022

2021

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 574,704

$ 925,551

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(84,947)

(61,476) Finance receivables, net









(662,949)

(476,556) Other investing activities









2,160

2,485 Net cash used by investing activities









(745,736)

(535,547)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









495,785

- Repayments of medium-term notes









(950,000)

(1,400,000) Proceeds from securitization debt









1,826,891

1,169,910 Repayments of securitization debt









(1,054,939)

(1,013,820) Net decrease in unsecured commercial paper









(60,281)

(261,978) Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









448,255

27,406 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(228,431)

(206,671) Net increase in deposits









54,080

210,144 Deposit in advance of business combination(a)









100,000

- Dividends paid









(70,163)

(69,316) Repurchase of common stock









(338,496)

(11,545) Other financing activities









(1,237)

4,324 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities









221,464

(1,551,546)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(33,361)

(11,050)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 17,071

$ (1,172,592)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 2,025,219

$ 3,409,168 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









17,071

(1,172,592) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 2,042,290

$ 2,236,576

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to

the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,730,250

$ 2,061,303 Restricted cash(a)









287,264

153,873 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









24,776

21,400 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows





$ 2,042,290

$ 2,236,576

















(a) During the quarter ended September 25, 2022, the Company received a $100 million cash deposit from an independent strategic investor, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd. (KYMCO) in advance of the pending LiveWire transaction (discussed in note 16 of the Notes to Consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022). As of September 25, 2022, the $100 million cash deposit was included in Restricted cash and a $100 million liability, representing the Company's obligation to return the funds to KYMCO in the event the transaction did not close, was recorded in Accrued liabilities. The LiveWire transaction closed on September 26, 2022 as discussed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on September 30, 2022.





















































Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 25,

September 26,

September 25,

September 26,



2022

2021

2022

2021 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 1,133,558

$ 885,626

$ 3,132,717

$ 2,931,669 Parts & accessories

201,003

204,506

581,068

577,035 Apparel

69,834

49,424

198,568

155,378 Licensing

10,662

8,481

28,940

22,865 Other

21,905

12,581

65,311

37,278



$ 1,436,962

$ 1,160,618

$ 4,006,604

$ 3,724,225

















U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

37,199

27,919

101,475

104,190

















WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

27,521

21,988

75,291

79,485 Cruiser(b)

17,403

16,531

47,853

52,117 Sportster® / Street

3,776

4,507

12,355

8,555 Adventure Touring

8,361

4,915

24,573

19,262



57,061

47,941

160,072

159,419

















(a) Includes Grand American Touring, CVO™ and Trike















(b) Includes Softail® and LiveWire™

































Motorcycles and Related Products Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022 were as follows (in millions):



Three months

ended





Nine months

ended



2021 gross profit

$ 310





$ 1,138



Volume

68





47



Price and sales incentives

88





259



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

(23)





(43)



Shipment mix

21





4



Raw material prices

-





(25)



Manufacturing and other costs

26





(95)







180





147



2022 gross profit

$ 490





$ 1,285







































Financial Services Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 25,

September 26,

September 25,

September 26,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Balance, beginning of period

$ 352,137

$ 358,811

$ 339,379

$ 390,936 Provision for credit losses

36,617

11,208

94,572

4,935 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

(28,658)

(14,185)

(73,855)

(40,037) Balance, end of period

$ 360,096

$ 355,834

$ 360,096

$ 355,834



































Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















United States

30,000

31,699

91,228

107,421 Canada

2,154

2,158

7,116

7,403 Total North America

32,154

33,857

98,344

114,824 EMEA

9,054

9,389

24,095

24,580 Asia Pacific

7,631

6,484

20,404

18,263 Latin America

765

1,048

2,365

2,620 Total worldwide retail sales

49,604

50,778

145,208

160,287

















(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

