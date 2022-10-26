H&M'S BRASSERIE HENNES RETURNS TO UNWRAP THE MAGIC DURING THE HOLIDAYS WITH CHLOË SEVIGNY & ANDERSON PAAK

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M invites you to celebrate the magical world of Brasserie Hennes, which has been transformed into a disco-inspired snowscape for the holidays – it's cozy, inviting and buzzing with festive excitement. For this season, actress Chloë Sevigny & musician Anderson Paak shine like stars wearing H&M's festive new collection available in-stores and on hm.com starting November 10th.

"We're bringing a special sparkle to the season with a stunning collection designed to catch the light and welcome everyone to the party. We are thrilled to continue with Brasserie Hennes for the holidays." - Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

All things shine in H&M's A/W22 holiday collection - it's a banquet of style, encouraging confidence with its irresistible colors and textures. The collection has a party-ready focus with key pieces that are charged with sophistication. Including a soft pink suit, pink long-sleeve sparkle dress, a black fringe dress with elements of sequins and a high-neck silver sequined dress. The black fringed-hem dress, navy sequined mini dress and elevated mock-neck cropped jumper are additional pieces of note. Statement accessories such as a dazzling rhinestone headpiece, bold pink rhinestone earrings and a diamanté draping bra, all crave the spotlight. Shimmering platform heels, over-the-knee black heeled boots and candy pink pumps are ideal for the dancefloor.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, this campaign is the second chapter of the Brasserie Hennes universe. A festive special after the success of our Fall visit, this newest chapter stars Anderson Paak and Chloe Sevigny alongside models Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, Adut Akech Bior and Jordan Barret among others.

"It was a pleasure to work with these wonderful women Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, Adut Akech Bior, Mika Argañaraz and Mona Tougaard for this H&M campaign. Dancing and laughing in the middle of a winter wonderland was a blast." - Chloë Sevigny, actress.

" I had a great time working with H&M and the amazing cast in the magical world within Brasserie Hennes. It's all about living in the moment and truly celebrating life with those around you, especially around this time of year. It really got me in the holiday spirit", Anderson Paak, Musician.

