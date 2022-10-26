ALLEGIANT REPORTS SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2022 as well as third quarter 2022.
"We ended the quarter with adjusted1 earnings, excluding 2022 employee recognition bonus in-line with our updated guidance," stated Gregory Anderson, president and chief financial officer. "Demand remained strong throughout the quarter with strength continuing into the upcoming holiday season. Third quarter loads were more than 88 percent, 2.5 points higher than the third quarter of 2019, on 17 percent more capacity. As expected, incremental operating costs associated with Hurricane Ian in addition to reducing capacity by roughly 1.5 percent, contributed to a roughly 13.9 percent increase in CASM, excluding fuel and employee recognition bonus, as compared with the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter results are summarized in the table below.
"Although we are still assessing the impacts of Hurricane Ian, as of October 6, air service has been restored to all airports that we serve in Florida. While airports have resumed normal operations and demand shows good promise, we do expect a revenue headwind related to our Florida markets in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we are in the process of working with our insurance partners to measure the financial impact to Sunseeker Resorts. The physical damage to the structures was predominantly caused by several cranes collapsing onto the building. Based on limited information available to us today, we are currently estimating this damage to be approximately $35 million. However, because investigations are ongoing, and we continue to ascertain new information daily, this number is subject to change. The estimated physical damage of $35 million will be recorded as a one-time, special item on our third quarter income statement. As insurance proceeds are approved in subsequent quarters, these recoveries will offset the loss. I want to express my gratitude to our team members and partners for their efforts to safely restore our network."
Actual
Guidance
System ASMs – year over three-year change2
14.5 %
~14.5%
Scheduled service ASMs – year over three-year change2
17 %
~17%
Total operating revenue - year over three-year change2
28.4 %
~27.5%
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and 2022 employee recognition bonus - year over three-year change1 3
13.9 %
13 to 14%
Fuel cost per gallon
$3.85
$3.87
Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison
September 2022
September 2019
Change
Passengers
1,005,535
770,768
30.5 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
884,285
639,534
38.3 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,014,779
775,906
30.8 %
Load factor
87.1 %
82.4 %
4.7 pts
Departures
6,768
5,638
20.0 %
Average stage length (miles)
851
808
5.3 %
3rd Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
4,316,163
3,753,611
15.0 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,820,339
3,170,826
20.5 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,315,984
3,687,473
17.0 %
Load factor
88.5 %
86.0 %
2.5 pts
Departures
28,436
26,238
8.4 %
Average stage length (miles)
860
824
4.4 %
Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison
September 2022
September 2019
Change
Passengers
1,031,908
799,592
29.1 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,079,809
855,962
26.2 %
Departures
7,287
6,248
16.6 %
Average stage length (miles)
840
802
4.7 %
3rd Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
4,359,417
3,806,369
14.5 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,450,595
3,888,400
14.5 %
Departures
29,432
27,707
6.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
857
823
4.1 %
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
September 2022
September 2021
Change
Passengers
1,005,535
803,349
25.2 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
884,285
689,600
28.2 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,014,779
977,759
3.8 %
Load factor
87.1 %
70.5 %
16.6 pts
Departures
6,768
6,714
0.8 %
Average stage length (miles)
851
834
2.0 %
3rd Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2021
Change
Passengers
4,316,163
3,834,956
12.5 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,820,339
3,302,519
15.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,315,984
4,312,893
0.1 %
Load factor
88.5 %
76.6 %
11.9 pts
Departures
28,436
29,593
(3.9 %)
Average stage length (miles)
860
834
3.1 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
September 2022
September 2021
Change
Passengers
1,031,908
829,029
24.5 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,079,809
1,050,489
2.8 %
Departures
7,287
7,304
(0.2 %)
Average stage length (miles)
840
823
2.1 %
3rd Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2021
Change
Passengers
4,359,417
3,872,651
12.6 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,450,595
4,441,201
0.2 %
Departures
29,432
30,663
(4.0 %)
Average stage length (miles)
857
829
3.4 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
September 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.75
$ per gallon
3rd quarter 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.85
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
email: ir@allegiantair.com
1 Adjusted to exclude a one-time loss of $35 million related to the impact of Hurricane Ian on Sunseeker Resorts
2 Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019
3 Operating CASM, excluding fuel, excludes the impact of excess profit sharing
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company