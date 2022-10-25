TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

8% Growth in Total Revenues to $1.2 Billion
21% Growth in Professional Service Revenues to $189 million
Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.22 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $1.64
DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
Third quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues increased 8% to $1.2 billion as compared to the same period last year.
- Professional service revenues increased 21% to $189 million as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $77 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $77 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $104 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $87 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million, in the same period last year.
- Average PEO WSEs increased 1% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 352,000.
- Average HCM Users for the period was approximately 247,000.
- At September 30, 2022, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $454 million and total debt of $496 million.
"During the Third Quarter, TriNet delivered an expanded product line while achieving strong financial performance," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "We are enhancing our product offering to augment our PEO and HCM solutions at the request of our vibrant customer base. Through our acquisition of Clarus R&D and the launch of our TriNet Enrich product line, we were able to do just that. Clarus R&D enables customers to efficiently procure R&D tax credits, while TriNet Enrich allows customers to offer unique benefit offerings typically not available to SMBs. Ultimately, this creates lasting value for both our customers and shareholders"
Mr. Goldfield continued, "While we are not immune from the current economic uncertainty, TriNet will continue to innovate and operate in the best interests of all of our stakeholders. We remain focused on delivering strong financial performance, while investing in our business to drive long-term growth."
Third Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance
In addition to announcing our third quarter 2022 results, we provide our third quarter and full-year 2022 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.
Q4 2022
Full Year 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Total Revenues
(2) %
— %
7 %
8 %
Professional Service Revenues
7 %
10 %
17 %
18 %
Insurance Cost Ratio
93.0 %
97.0 %
86.0 %
85.0 %
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock
$ (0.47)
$ 0.07
$ 4.30
$ 4.85
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ —
$ 0.50
$ 5.90
$ 6.40
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2022 and the underlying assumptions, the value to customers and shareholders of TriNet's product offerings, including Clarus R&D and TriNet enrich, TriNet's financial performance and long-term growth, and the extent, length and growth impact of current economic uncertainty. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, TriNet's expectations regarding the impact of its enhanced product offerings, the acquisition of Clarus R&D and the launch of TriNet Enrich on its customers and shareholders and TriNet's expectation regarding its future financial performance, and long-term growth in light of current economic uncertainty. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control; the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our client Recovery Credit Programs, including our 2021 and 2022 Credit Programs; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.
Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Income Statement Data:
Total revenues
$ 1,241
$ 1,148
8
%
$ 3,659
$ 3,308
11
%
Operating income
120
105
14
443
364
22
Net income
77
77
—
307
269
14
Diluted net income per share of common stock
1.22
1.16
5
4.81
4.03
19
Non-GAAP measures (1):
Adjusted EBITDA
173
132
31
576
449
28
Adjusted Net income
104
87
20
378
302
25
Operating Metrics:
Insurance Cost Ratio
83 %
86 %
(3)
%
82 %
84 %
(2)
%
Average WSEs
351,888
347,502
1
348,833
333,839
4
Total WSEs at period end
351,839
351,267
—
351,839
351,267
—
Average HCM Users
247,375
N/A
N/A
250,731
N/A
N/A
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
Working capital
$ 444
700
(37)
%
Total assets
3,079
3,309
(7)
Debt
496
495
—
Total stockholders' equity
856
881
(3)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 76
$ (16)
(575)
%
Net cash used in investing activities
(205)
(145)
41
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(392)
20
(2,060)
Non-GAAP measure (1):
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
436
334
31
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Professional service revenues
$ 189
$ 156
$ 565
$ 465
Insurance service revenues
1,052
992
3,094
2,843
Total revenues
1,241
1,148
3,659
3,308
Insurance costs
872
851
2,547
2,400
Cost of providing services
79
61
225
191
Sales and marketing
72
56
179
147
General and administrative
63
52
165
128
Systems development and programming
18
12
54
36
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
17
11
46
42
Total costs and operating expenses
1,121
1,043
3,216
2,944
Operating income
120
105
443
364
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, bank fees and other
(22)
(5)
(33)
(15)
Interest income
5
3
8
6
Income before provision for income taxes
103
103
418
355
Income taxes
26
26
111
86
Net income
$ 77
$ 77
$ 307
$ 269
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income taxes
7
(2)
(4)
(3)
Comprehensive income
$ 84
$ 75
$ 303
$ 266
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 1.23
$ 1.17
$ 4.85
$ 4.08
Diluted
$ 1.22
$ 1.16
$ 4.81
$ 4.03
Weighted average shares:
Basic
62
66
63
66
Diluted
63
67
64
67
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 454
$ 612
Investments
95
135
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
837
1,195
Accounts receivable, net
9
15
Unbilled revenue, net
363
324
Prepaid expenses, net
63
67
Other current assets
144
91
Total current assets
1,965
2,439
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
151
166
Investments, noncurrent
142
168
Property, equipment and software, net
90
79
Operating lease right-of-use asset
38
42
Goodwill
462
294
Other intangible assets, net
103
6
Other assets
128
115
Total assets
$ 3,079
$ 3,309
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$ 122
$ 86
Client deposits and other client liabilities
54
97
Accrued wages
413
369
Accrued health insurance costs, net
165
174
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
55
55
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
677
929
Operating lease liabilities
15
11
Insurance premiums and other payables
20
18
Total current liabilities
1,521
1,739
Long-term debt, noncurrent
496
495
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
129
135
Deferred taxes
29
11
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
41
41
Other non-current liabilities
7
7
Total liabilities
2,223
2,428
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
878
808
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(17)
74
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5)
(1)
Total stockholders' equity
856
881
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,079
$ 3,309
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$ 307
$ 269
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
72
63
Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification and impairment
15
10
Stock based compensation
46
37
Deferred income taxes
1
$ —
Provision for doubtful accounts
1
—
Loss from sales and impairments of investments
18
—
Loss from dispositions of assets
3
—
Other
2
4
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
10
10
Unbilled revenue, net
(38)
(59)
Other assets and prepaid expenses, net
(83)
(44)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
5
16
Client deposits and other client liabilities
(43)
$ (14)
Accrued wages
40
246
Accrued health insurance costs, net
(10)
(10)
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
(5)
(6)
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
(252)
(528)
Operating lease liabilities
(13)
(10)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
76
$ (16)
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(337)
(348)
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
390
232
Purchases of property and equipment
(39)
(29)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(219)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(205)
(145)
Financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(383)
(94)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
6
6
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
(15)
(13)
Payment of long-term financing fees and debt issuance costs
—
(9)
Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes
—
500
Repayment of debt
—
(370)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(392)
20
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
(521)
(141)
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
Beginning of period
$ 1,738
$ 1,643
End of period
$ 1,217
$ 1,502
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
$ 18
$ 11
Income taxes (refund) paid, net
$ 60
$ 83
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
How We Use The Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense, bank fees and other,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- stock based compensation expense,
- amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and
- transaction and integration costs.
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, such as transaction and integration costs, and non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
• We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues.
Adjusted Net Income
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate (1),
- stock based compensation,
- amortization of intangible assets, net,
- non-cash interest expense (2),
- transaction and integration costs, and
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-recurring costs and non-cash charges.
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
• Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of:
- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and
- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities).
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
(1)
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
(2)
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on a terminated derivative.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 77
$ 77
$ 307
$ 269
Provision for income taxes
26
26
111
86
Stock based compensation
16
13
46
37
Interest expense, bank fees and other (1)
22
5
33
15
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
17
11
46
42
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
1
—
3
—
Transaction and integration costs
14
—
31
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 173
$ 132
$ 577
$ 449
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.0 %
11.5 %
15.7 %
13.6 %
(1) Interest expense, bank fees and other includes $17M of realized investments losses on sales and impairments related to AFS securities.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 77
$ 77
$ 307
$ 269
Effective income tax rate adjustment
—
—
4
(4)
Stock based compensation
16
13
46
37
Amortization of intangible assets
5
1
13
11
Non-cash interest expense
1
—
1
3
Transaction and integration costs
14
—
31
—
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(9)
(4)
(24)
(14)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 104
$ 87
$ 378
$ 302
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
63
67
64
67
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 1.64
$ 1.31
$ 5.94
$ 4.51
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 76
$ (16)
Less: Change in WSE related other current assets
(101)
(50)
Less: Change in WSE related liabilities
(259)
(300)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - WSE
$ (360)
$ (350)
Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate
$ 436
$ 334
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.
Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year and excludes transaction and integration cost percentages as there is no comparative amount in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively, and no percentages can be provided. Adjusted Net Income excludes transaction and integration costs for 2022.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
Q4 2021
Q4 2022 Guidance
FY 2021
Year 2022 Guidance
(in millions, except per share data)
Actual
Low
High
Actual
Low
High
Net income
$ 69
(143) %
(93) %
$ 338
(18) %
(8) %
Effective income tax rate adjustment
(6)
(160)
(100)
(10)
(182)
(152)
Stock based compensation
13
39
39
50
29
29
Amortization of intangible assets
1
426
426
12
55
55
Non-cash interest expense
—
—
—
3
(61)
(61)
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
(3)
159
159
(17)
97
97
Adjusted Net Income
$ 74
(99) %
(57) %
$ 376
1 %
9 %
GAAP weighted average shares of
67
67
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
$ 1.13
$ —
$ 0.50
$ 5.64
$ 5.90
$ 6.40
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TriNet