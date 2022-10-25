Platform Partners Completes Investment in July Business Services, LLC

WACO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform"), a private investment company headquartered in Houston, announced that it completed an investment in July Business Services, LLC ("JULY"), a leading fintech providing retirement products and services to financial advisors and small to medium sized businesses.

Founded in 1994, JULY is one of the fastest-growing 401K plan administration and recordkeeping service providers in the country and serves as a trusted partner for financial advisors searching for the optimal retirement solution for their clients. JULY focuses on three core tenets to help their clients succeed: 1. a plan customized to fit your needs, 2. a plan that's easy to run, and 3. a dedicated client service team focused on your success.

"We are honored that JULY chose Platform as their partner and we look forward to helping the company capitalize on its 25 year history to continue its growth strategy, " said Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform. "We are excited to partner with John Humphrey and the entire JULY management team to continue developing innovative solutions for financial advisors and plan sponsors across the U.S.," noted Vik Kalra, Executive Vice President at Platform.

JULY's management team, led by CEO John Humphrey, will continue to manage the business and retain a significant ownership stake in the company. "We have built an unmatched suite of products and are confident that Platform's expertise and capital will help our business continue to grow and thrive," said Humphrey.

About July Business Services, LLC

July Business Services, LLC is a leading, technology enabled provider of 401K products and services to small businesses. With more than 25 years of experience serving the retirement plan needs of thousands of companies, JULY brings a zealous commitment to excellence delivered through a thoughtful implementation of its proprietary process, technology and customer service. The company has approximately 450 employees, including a growing office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. For more information, visit www.julyservices.com.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $950 million. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

