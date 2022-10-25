Pager Welcomes Cammie Blais As Chief People Officer

Industry Veteran Joins the Organization to Help Architect the Future of Pager's People Operations and Growing Workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager , the leading organization in virtual care, navigation, and collaboration, today announced that Cammie Blais has joined the company in the role of Chief People Officer. In her new role as CPO of Pager, Cammie will oversee all aspects of human resources and will implement strategies to promote best practices in people management, organizational development, talent management, and talent acquisition. She will also have a keen focus on company culture and employee engagement as Pager continues to grow its workforce.

"Pager is thrilled to welcome a highly-regarded and demonstrated leader in Cammie Blais to help guide our next chapter of expansion and innovation," said Pager CEO Walter Jin. "She brings a wealth of experience in establishing high-performing teams, and has a proven track record in implementing programs that lead to enriched cultures. Our people are at the heart of delivering on our vision to make healthcare accessible for all. The addition of Cammie to our leadership team will enable Pager to continue attracting and retaining top talent that will drive value based care forward for our customers."

Cammie brings exceptional leadership across all facets of People Operations strategy on a global scale, having recently served as the Senior Vice President of People at DispatchHealth. While there, Cammie was part of the executive team that expanded DispatchHealth from 20 employees to a multi-market, 2,400-employee, healthcare disruptor. She has also spent time as a people executive in the financial, publishing, and government sectors.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Pager as its Chief People Officer," said Cammie. "I am deeply passionate about taking care of our people, as it's arguably one of the richest assets we leverage to drive customer satisfaction. Harnessing the power of our people, plus Pager's remarkable tech-enabled services platform, creates immense value in the market. I look forward to working with Walter, the Pager leadership team, and our People team in the coming months to seize this opportunity and pioneer the way people get access to and receive healthcare."

Cammie is a graduate of Wharton's Executive Chief Human Resources Officer Program, and is a highly sought-after strategist who has helped organizations achieve back-to-back Great Place to Work certifications.

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration organization that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of high-tech AI automation and high-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more, in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. To learn more, visit us at www.pager.com.

