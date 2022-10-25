Momentis Announces HCA Oviedo Medical Center Acquires Anovo™ Surgical System

Commercial adoption of first-of-its-kind surgical robot for use in transvaginal benign gynecological procedures expands in Florida market with latest agreement

FORT MYERS, Fla. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentis Surgical™ Ltd, a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that HCA Oviedo Medical Center has acquired the Anovo™ Surgical System for use in transvaginal benign gynecological procedures including hysterectomies. The Anovo System is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot with features including shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints designed to mimic human arms and provide human level dexterity.

The Anovo System was granted de novo marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021 for use in single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures including benign hysterectomy, salpingectomy, oophorectomy, adnexectomy, and ovarian cyst removal. Multiple instruments can be introduced to the body through a single portal and the unprecedented articulation offers optimal access and working angles. Anovo is also designed to enable surgeons to use the transvaginal approach in gynecological procedures, which has been well documented in clinical research as providing benefits including less patient pain and scarring, shorter recovery times and reduced infection rates, compared to other approaches.i

"For surgeons in gynecology we recognize the significant benefits of abdominal minimally invasive robotic surgery and being able to perform surgical procedures vaginally. With previous robotic technologies there has been development in the technology and surgical technique that has taken gynecologic surgery approaches away from traditional minimally invasive vaginal techniques," said Christopher Bryant, MD, Director of Robotic Surgery at HCA Oviedo Medical Center and Director of Gynecologic Oncology & Surgery and the Women's Health Committee at HCA Orlando.

In addition, the Anovo System requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery.

"It is encouraging to see commercial adoption of the Anovo System continue to grow, especially in our local Florida market, and on behalf of our team at Momentis we are grateful for the support of HCA Oviedo as we work to make this technology available to a wider range of women undergoing benign gynecological surgery," said Dvir Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Momentis.

"We have taken a very measured approach to our full commercial launch choosing to partner with top gynecologic surgeons and hospitals in the U.S., and we are proud to announce the partnership with Dr. Bryant and Oviedo Medical Center," said Chad Zaring, CCO of Momentis.

About Momentis Surgical™

Momentis Surgical Ltd is a medical device company founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary, Momentis Surgical Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Momentis is dedicated to transforming the field of robotic surgery by developing innovative small footprint, cost-effective, robotic-assisted technologies and techniques for a growing number of clinical applications. Our goal is to empower surgeons to perform minimally invasive, complex procedures, enabling better patient outcomes, lowering cost of care, and opening access to more surgeons, patients, hospitals, and surgery centers across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.momentissurgical.com/.

i Aarts JWM, Nieboer TE, Johnson N, Tavender E, Garry R, Mol BWJ, Kluivers KB. Surgical approach to hysterectomy for benign gynaecological disease. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015. 2015 Aug 12;2015(8):CD003677. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD003677.pub5.

