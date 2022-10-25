Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina Welcomes Fall with New Limited-Time Only Menu Items and Promotions

WOWorks' Restaurant Brand Introduces New Menu Items, along with Affordable Catering Options and Gift Cards Leading Up to the Holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina is introducing new limited-time only menu items to close out the year. The brand is also promoting their gift card and catering options leading up to the holidays.

Barberitos' new menu items will be available from October 3, 2022, through January 8, 2023, and aim to provide guests with a unique and exciting flavor profile. The LTOs consist of Spicy Sriracha Queso and Spicy Sriracha Salsa - a spicy blend of garlic and chilis with garden-ripe tomatoes.

These additions are a great complement to the Barberitos' menu, which aims to provide health-conscious guests with 'better-for-you' foods that are budget friendly. Alongside the LTOs, the brand is also promoting their holiday gift cards and catering, to provide guests with healthy, delicious and affordable options for fun holiday gatherings.

"We are excited to welcome fall with fresh new additions to our menu, as well as call attention to our gift card and catering options," said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek. "With the holidays coming up, we want to ensure that the communities we serve have the option to provide their families with delicious meals that are not only healthy and affordable, but are also fun to eat at their gatherings."

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

CONTACT: Maeve Devitt, Fishman Public Relations, mdevitt@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content:

SOURCE Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille