Archer Appoints Jack Gauthier as Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jacquelin (Jack) Gauthier has been appointed Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Gauthier is a professional geologist with over 40 years of diversified experience in the mining sector, having held senior positions with Trans-Siberian Gold Plc, Kinross Gold Corp., Bema Gold Corp., Cambior Inc., Azimut Exploration Inc., Geomega Resources Inc., and Noranda Inc. Most recently, Mr. Gauthier held the position of VP Geology at NioBay Metals Inc., where he identified in the archives, helped acquire and subsequently led the team that revitalized the James Bay Niobium Project, a 60-million-ton niobium deposit in Northern Ontario that had laid dormant for over 40 years.

Tom Meyer, Archer's President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to welcome Jack to the Archer team and delighted to be able to appoint a VP Exploration of Jack's experience and calibre. I look forward to working closely with Jack as Archer advances its exploration efforts at the Grasset and Sudbury Ni-Cu-Co-PGE properties which Archer is in the process of acquiring."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Gauthier has been directly responsible for the discovery of four economic gold deposits with four different teams in Canada and Russia, and has extensive experience working in Central Asia, Africa, and Mexico. Mr. Gauthier graduated from Université du Québec at Chicoutimi in applied science (geological engineering) and is a member of the Mining Advisory Committee of the Quebec Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

Mr. Gauthier added "I am thrilled to take on this great opportunity as Vice President of Exploration for Archer. After reviewing the available data and meeting with the Company's technical team, I believe that the Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE property that Archer proposes to acquire has all the technical ingredients to potentially become a major mining camp – the recent discovery of the Grasset nickel deposit on the property is one of the largest komatiite-associated Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposits in the Abitibi region. The rest of the 23-km long Grasset Project has been barely touched with only a few drill holes. Further, the extensive land package in the Sudbury basin offers brownfield exploration potential in a world-class mining camp. I look forward to joining the dedicated management team to build a high-quality portfolio of exploration and development nickel sulphide projects."

Following the appointment of Mr. Gauthier, the Company will look to assemble a Technical Advisory Committee to assist and provide guidance to Archer's management team regarding all aspects of exploration and development of the Company's Ni-Cu-Co-PGE portfolio.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jacquelin (Jack) Gauthier, Vice President of Exploration for Archer. Mr. Gauthier is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Archer

Archer is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a Vancouver-based merchant bank founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Archer entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated July 12, 2022 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM) ("Wallbridge"). Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, Archer will acquire (the "Transaction") all of Wallbridge's nickel assets, rights and obligations located in Quebec and Ontario (collectively, the "Nickel Assets"). The Nickel Assets consist of 2,046 mining titles covering approximately 67,000 hectares and include a 100% interest in the Grasset nickel sulphide project located in Quebec (the "Grasset Project").

