Wolters Kluwer Launches New Securities Enforcement Analyzer Tool on VitalLaw

The research tool provides SEC professionals with instant access to intelligence on enforcement actions so they can better assess risks and craft the best defense strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of the Securities Enforcement Analyzer, a new research and data visualization tool that provides fast and easy access to key insights on SEC enforcement actions, trends, and outcomes. The tool is accessible from the Securities section on VitalLaw or from RBsourceFilings.

As the Biden administration establishes its SEC priorities and more SEC enforcement actions are expected in the years ahead, Wolters Kluwer developed the Securities Enforcement Analyzer to address the biggest challenges in securities professionals' workflow. With meticulous filtering, data visualization, and flexible reporting functionality, this research tool empowers legal professionals to quickly find and present the information they need to best serve clients in securities enforcement and litigation matters. The Securities Enforcement Analyzer contains over 90 filter fields that instantly focus research on the most relevant SEC enforcements, eliminating the need to read large volumes of text. It also provides users with access to detailed and unique data as well as penalty analytics that cannot be found elsewhere, all in an easy downloadable format.

"With the increase in volume of SEC enforcement actions and the associated penalties, it's important to be prepared for more complexity across the industry and constant changing information," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Our Securities Enforcement Analyzer offers a large number of search filters and superior details, helping legal professionals gain an edge in quickly advising on securities related issues."

The tool provides customers with detailed downloadable graphics and tables, and available filters remove the need to conduct complex full-text searches and inspect numerous documents for relevancy. Users can leverage the Securities Enforcement Analyzer to better assess risks and craft the best defense strategy possible for clients.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/vitallaw-law-firms/securities-and-corporate-law/securities-enforcement-analyzer

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

