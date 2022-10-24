Former Instagram Executive, Saana Rapakko Hunt, Appointed President of The Mom Project

With 14+ years of experience leading product vision, strategy, and growth in the technology industry, Hunt will help accelerate the organization's evolution into a tech-driven company as it unlocks economic access for mothers and mothers of color

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mom Project, the leading platform connecting mothers with economic opportunities, recently promoted Chief Product Officer Saana Rapakko Hunt to President of the growing organization. Hunt, who joined The Mom Project in fall of 2021, has brought her 14 years of experience working in high-growth software companies, including her most recent role at Meta, where she served as the Head of Core Growth at Instagram.

As The Mom Project reaches the milestone of reaching one million moms on the platform and continues its rapid expansion with customers, Hunt will partner with Robinson to accelerate the company's growth and scale. As President, Hunt will lead The Mom Project with a product and growth focus, leading daily operations and key cross-functional departments.

Allison Robinson, CEO and Founder of The Mom Project, shared: "Since Saana joined The Mom Project, she has become integral to our success in nearly every way. Saana approaches our mission and the work of expanding our business and vision with thoughtfulness, intelligence, a product and growth focus, and balance with a bias for action. I feel so grateful to have Saana as my partner to lead TMP into the future and deliver on our shared vision of making an enormous impact for mothers and families."

Hunt is equally excited about her new role, stating, "I am hugely passionate about our mission, and I'm very proud of the traction The Mom Project is achieving on both sides of the marketplace, including the recent milestone of serving one million moms on the platform." Notes Hunt, "After I had my second child, I asked myself, 'Why do we force working parents to make a decision between work and family?' I've always known I wanted both. It's an honor and a privilege to serve as President of The Mom Project, helping to make it possible for women to thrive in both their careers and as active caregivers." Please visit www.themomproject.com for more.

The Mom Project is the leading platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving over 1,000,000 moms and 3,000 companies through its robust suite of hiring, education and retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding success on their own terms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $116M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in 2020 to further mobilize the mission.

