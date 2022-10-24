Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or "the Company") (NYSE: IGT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired IGT securities between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/igt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (2) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (4) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the Benson Action; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/igt or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in IGT you have until December 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

