Accelerate Diagnostics scheduled call to review 2022 third quarter results

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that management will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2022 third quarter results.

To listen to the audio webcast online, visit ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the Elite Entry Number: 5844198. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 7894082 until December 5, 2022.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system is designed to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for bacteremic patients. These diagnostic systems are designed to serve clinical laboratories with automated solutions to expedite time to identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results directly from positive blood culture samples. Multiple external studies have proven that Accelerate solutions deliver results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

