PEPSI® UNVEILS NEW 'PEPSI MUSIC LAB' - A PLATFORM FOR ASPIRING MUSIC ARTISTS TO ACCELERATE THEIR PATH TO STARDOM

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pepsi announced the new Pepsi Music Lab, an annual academy committed to shining a spotlight on the next generation of superstars by removing music industry barriers. With the brand's deep history in music and supporting up-and-coming artists, Pepsi Music Lab aims to foster talent career growth and provide developing artists with new performance opportunities, mentorship and coaching, brand-building workshops, professional content capture, radio amplification and more.

After unveiling the concept last year with a pilot program, Pepsi Music Lab has evolved into a full scale, multi-service platform in year two, committing to an array of opportunities and services for the rising stars that have been handpicked to headline the Class of '22-'23. The brand enlisted UnitedMasters – an operating system for independent creators that opens up doors no one else can, getting artists' music on TV shows, movies, commercials, games, and digital media – to help identify the talented, dedicated, and diverse musicians across a variety of genres, styles, and regions nationwide that now join the Pepsi music legacy as part of Pepsi Music Lab.

The Class of '22-'23 is comprised of 12 aspiring artists from across the country including five who were contestants on "Becoming A Popstar," co-produced by Pepsi, MTV and TikTok. Pepsi is also bringing Samy Hawk, the winner of "Becoming A Popstar," into the Pepsi Music Lab family to continue supporting his career through new performance and brand partnership opportunities.

The yearly program will kick off with the Pepsi Music Lab bootcamp in New York City from October 25 – 27 where the artists will get the opportunity to learn from industry experts including:

Laurieann Gibson , who will provide artists with performance coaching and choreography lessons, teaching them how to engage with audiences on-stage.

LaRussell, who will advise artists on personal brand-building, social media, and marketing.

Lenny S, who will discuss how to leverage visual storytelling, connections, and collaboration as tools to amplify an artist's overall vision.

Director X, who will teach each artist how to make meaningful, entertaining, and boundary-pushing visual content.

In addition to a once-in-a-lifetime coaching and mentorship experience, all 12 artists will walk away from the bootcamp with headshots captured by Lenny S, a sizzle reel, and more. Leveraging the Pepsi brand's long and storied heritage in music and entertainment, the artists' partnerships with Pepsi will continue throughout the year with performances, event appearances and strategic programming to amplify their exposure and grow their careers.

"Pepsi is a brand that has a proven global track record for minting music superstars and shaping some of the most iconic moments in music and pop culture. Now, we are excited to shine a spotlight on the next generation of artists with our new Pepsi Music Lab platform" said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "By removing barriers within the music industry, we can provide these talented artists with the resources, knowledge, exposure, and connections to help accelerate their growth as musicians and further enable their success – it will truly make a positive impact on the futures of the artists we believe will push the industry forward."

"Pepsi has a long history of helping great artists break through, reshaping pop culture and leaving an unforgettable impression on all of us," said Steve Stoute CEO & Founder of UnitedMasters. "Now in partnership with UnitedMasters, Pepsi is empowering the next generation of creators, helping them hone their craft and develop their talent so that they can generate the next big moment. Connecting independent artists to a brand with this rich legacy is the formula for creating a new future of music."

For the second year in a row, Pepsi will also be hosting a two-day virtual summit with renowned music industry experts for aspiring artists all over the country to listen and learn.

