M&T Bank Announces Music Sponsorship of West Hartford Halloween Stroll

Annual community event produced by Moms & More Club of West Hartford features free trick-or-treating from local businesses

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank announced today that they will be sponsoring the music and entertainment for this year's West Hartford Halloween Stroll, which will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The live entertainment will include the popular band, Sunny Train, a talented group of professional musicians and educators dedicated to providing the highest quality of interactive family music entertainment for all ages.

The Halloween Stroll includes free, outdoor trick-or-treating throughout West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square, balloon artists, face painters, and more Halloween-related activities. The annual event is produced by the Moms & More Club of West Hartford, a local volunteer-run parent organization designed to meet the needs of parents and children of West Hartford and the surrounding communities. An estimated 5,000 people attended last year's Halloween Stroll.

In addition to sponsoring the music, M&T will feature its Spotlight Shop, a modular pop-up shop with a mission to shine a light on local businesses and create a space for the community. Specially for the Halloween Stroll, the pop up will be positioned at Isham Rd in Blue Black Square where volunteers will be handing out trick-or-treat bags and candy to families.

"Halloween is a time when neighbors come together to enjoy each other and create indelible memories. We want to be an important part of our communities and can't think of a better way to participate in this beloved event than supporting great music and celebrating with our friends and families," said Michael Weinstock, Hartford Regional President for M&T Bank. "We are looking forward to the Halloween Stroll when we will see people of all ages, taking in what makes West Hartford such a special place to live."

The stroll will begin at West Hartford Town Hall and go through Blue Black Square. Local businesses and sponsors will distribute candy to trick-or-treaters. Activities are offered for all ages.

"The Halloween Stroll has become a welcomed tradition for the Town of West Hartford, and we love seeing all of the children enjoying themselves in our beloved West Hartford Center," said Shari Cantor, Mayor of West Hartford. "This partnership with our town, the Moms & More Club and M&T Bank provides support for an event we know so many families look forward to all year long. Being family friendly is what West Hartford is all about."

"Providing families with fun experiences close to home is exactly the mission of our organization," said Marsha Jacobskind and Elina Tannenbaum, Co-Directors of Moms & More West Hartford. "We can't wait to see our neighbors and friends decked out in their Halloween costumes as they roam the streets, we all love, and enjoying the live music and entertainment. This event brings our community together in a special way and we can't wait the fun to begin. We are thankful to all of our vendors for graciously putting time and effort to help make the stroll a success. We feel very fortunate to be part of such a special community."

For more information visit: https://www.wehamoms.com/halloween-stroll-2022

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

About Moms & More Club of West Hartford

Founded in 2001, Moms & More is a volunteer-run West Hartford-based parent organization designed to meet the needs of parents and children of West Hartford and the surrounding communities. Our mission is to bring a small-town atmosphere into a large city.

