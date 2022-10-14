Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens Its First Location in Philadelphia on October 15, Bringing Its Deliciously Unique Bakery Treats to the State of Pennsylvania

Featuring best-sellers like Mango Supreme Cake, Butter Mamon and Chicken Empanada, the new store marks the international bakery brand's 39th location in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., the international bakery brand beloved for its unique array of delicious, sweet and savory baked goods, will celebrate the opening of its premiere location in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Located at 2201 Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, the new Red Ribbon will be primely situated within the Great Northeast Plaza shopping center near the area's busy "Cottman and Bustleton" intersection. Red Ribbon's much-anticipated arrival in Philly marks the brand's first-ever location in the State of Pennsylvania and its 39th in the U.S., as the bakery brand continues to grow its presence nationwide.

Red Ribbon specializes in offering delectable, superior-tasting baked goods that you won't find anywhere else. While the bakeshop is best known for its beautifully crafted cakes – considered a special celebration "must have" for many fans – Red Ribbon also features a mouth-watering line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that are perfect for everyday snacking occasions. For Philadelphians who are curious to try the deliciousness of Red Ribbon for the first time, here are some of the brand's best-selling items that are sure to tempt your taste buds:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The signature dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. Instantly recognized for its vibrant golden hues, it is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry. – The signature dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. Instantly recognized for its vibrant golden hues, it is made withbest mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its striking shade of purple. The unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs. – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its striking shade of purple. The unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts. – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors. – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination. – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite. – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite.

Sweet Standouts for Those Craving Chocolate:

Black Forest Cake – This one is for chocoholics. Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls. – This one is for chocoholics. Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan. – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings. – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"We are so excited to finally be opening our doors in the wonderful city of Philadelphia, where we can't wait to serve both our loyal fans and newcomers our special bakery brand," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "As the city's most culturally dynamic area known for its diverse food scene, Northeast Philly provides the perfect place for us to entice new audiences who want to treat themselves to something deliciously different, like our mouthwatering Mango Supreme Cake and our melt-in-your-mouth Butter Mamon pastries."

For those eager to check out Red Ribbon's new Philadelphia location , here are the key details to know before you go:

Address : 2201 Cottman Avenue, Suite 113, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 9PM , seven days a week

Online Ordering Channels: Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the : Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the Red Ribbon website ; and the DoorDash delivery platform (activated a few days after opening).

To learn more about Red Ribbon, including its U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping services, please visit redribbonbakeshop.com. Red Ribbon fans can follow @RedRibbonUSA on Facebook and @redribbonusa on Instagram for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

