Global Times editorial: China's political certainty gives the world sense of stability

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a week, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be solemnly held. Since the reform and opening-up, the Party's National Congress has been held every five years, becoming a vivid manifestation of the institutionalization of the Party's political life and the certainty of China's politics. Against the backdrop of the complex and turbulent international situation, the 20th CPC National Congress will also inject strong and stable expectations into the world confronting changes and disorders. Its significance is particularly special and momentous, and therefore it has been widely anticipated and attracted worldwide attention.

The 20th CPC National Congress will clearly declare what flag the CPC will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what state of mind it will be in, and what goals it will continue to move toward. In the context of unresolved regional conflicts in the world, the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the obstruction of the global economic recovery, and the surging right-wing populist ideology, the maturity and stability of a big party and a big country is itself a "cure" for the global anxiety. The signal sent by China in the new era to the world is clear and resounding: We will adhere to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by Chinese-style modernization, continue to actively promote building a community with a shared future for mankind, bring new opportunities to the world with China's new development, and contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and development, as well as the progress of human civilization.

This is the blessing for China and the world. Under the leadership of the CPC, for the first time in human history, China has advanced large-scale modernization by means of peace rather than war and plunder. It has provided new possibilities for human development, and has continually injected positivity into the world. Such contribution is obvious to all. In terms of economic development, from 2013 to 2021, China's average contribution to global economic growth exceeded 30 percent, ranking first globally. When it comes to global governance, China's Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative have effectively responded to the concerns of the times. To be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods is the vision and international responsibility of Chinese Communists.

Even amid high winds and rough seas, or even the most dangerous situation, China as an enormous ship has been steadily moving toward its goals under the strong leadership of the CPC. Political certainty at the highest level of the CPC fundamentally ensures the coherence of China's policies, having paramount importance for a rapidly developing country that accounts for one-fifth of the world's population. In terms of both top-level design and political practice, China's energy and focus are on "doing a good job in managing its own affairs." To others in the world, this will mean that China's determination to maintain world peace, promote common development, form partnerships, and support multilateralism is consistent and long-lasting. It is in line with the expectations of the larger part of the global community for China.

What needs to be especially emphasized to the international public opinion interested in the 20th CPC National Congress is that, first of all, China is determined with reform and opening-up, which will be brought up to a new level in the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress. Second, China is determined with the path of peaceful development, which will be consolidated at the level of top-level design in the Congress. As a matter of fact, these two points have long been incorporated into the blood of the CPC and China and have become a belief of the Chinese people, which will undoubtedly be carried forward and strengthened at the Congress. We believe that the world will have a fuller and more accurate understanding of this.

China stands firmly on the side of unity and cooperation, the trend of the times, and the common interests of most countries. This is determined by the nature of the CPC and reflects the adherence to the shared values among humankind: peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. There is consistency and continuity about always being people-centered and standing on the right side of history and human progress, and this is the root of the stability China provides to the world. This is why the pessimistic views and smearing of China's development by some people with ideologically tinted glasses have failed time and again. This is also why more developing countries have learned valuable lessons from China's governance.

People see that China's vigorous development and political cohesion are intertwined and integrated as never before and that China is steadily walking on the new path. As this great Party and country set sail for a new journey, it will be another historical accumulation of energy while strengthening certainty. And history will continue to prove that the CPC is a party that works for the happiness of the Chinese people and strives for the cause of human progress.

