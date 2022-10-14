GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION DONATES $1.85 MILLION TO SUPPORT ARTS EDUCATION NATIONWIDE

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $1.85 million to 27 nonprofit organizations working in the arts nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced the 2022 recipients of its annual donation cycle, totaling $1.85 million. This year, the foundation presented donations to 27 nonprofits nationwide focused on providing art programming to children.

"It's all about the kids. With art programs being cut in schools across the country, it is important that we step up and support organizations who are filling an unmet need in children's education," said Peter Lanzavecchia, vice chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Art promotes creativity, confidence, and academic achievement, among many other positive effects on young minds."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which has been funding art programs across the nation since 2018, presented these donations in formal ceremonies during the months of August and September. The selected organizations reflect the foundation's commitment to supporting a variety of art disciplines, such as painting, dancing, music, and more.

"I am honored that the Genesis Inspiration Foundation provided funding to a variety of phenomenal organizations working all over America this year, giving so many the opportunity to experience the art education that every child deserves," said Walter Dawson, board chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donation Recipients

Organization City State Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona Phoenix AZ Scottsdale Artists' School Scottsdale AZ Autism Society Inland Empire Corona CA Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley Fountain Valley CA Museum of Latin American Art Long Beach CA A Place Called Home Los Angeles CA Girls Rock! DC Washington D.C. Alliance for the Arts Fort Myers FL Arts for Learning Miami FL Miami Music Project Miami FL Young At Art Children's Museum Plantation FL Arts4All Florida Tampa FL Center for Creative Education West Palm Beach FL Drawchange Atlanta GA Paint Love Decatur GA Musical Arts Institute Chicago IL Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville Noblesville IN Arts For Life Charlotte NC Exploring the Arts Astoria NY Extreme Kids & Crew Brooklyn NY Center for Arts-Inspired Learning Cleveland OH Art Sphere Inc. Philadelphia PA ArtWell Philadelphia PA E4 Youth Austin TX Art and Beyond, Inc. Cedar Hill TX Dallas Black Dance Theatre Dallas TX ARTreach Houston TX

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

