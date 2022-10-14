Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present Pre-Clinical Data for CRB-601 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today announced a poster presentation at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting being held November 8-12, 2022. The poster will share the updated preclinical validation of the drug candidate CRB-601.

Poster Details:

Title: CRB-601, a selective integrin avβ8 blocking antibody, exhibits potent anti-tumor activity in anti-PD-1 resistant models

Authors: Daqing Wang, Vaishali Shinde, Maneesh Singh, Rachael Brake, and Andrew Kolodziej

Abstract Number: 815

Date / Time: November 10 – November 11, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm ET

CRB-601 is a potent and selective integrin αvβ8 blocking monoclonal antibody that can overcome tumor immune exclusion and enhance the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors in vivo. Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies are currently underway with a plan to explore the anti-tumor activity of this agent clinically in 2023.

The CRB-601 abstract will be available on the SITC website as of November 7th and the poster will be made available on the Company website on November 10th.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

