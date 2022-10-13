Covenant Missions & Community Outreach Helps Teachers & Students Through Corporate Partnership

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Missions recently expanded its reach into the Roseville School system. According to the most recent federal data, about 94% of public school teachers use their money to buy school supplies. Inflation means teachers who buy their supplies must spend more. Nationally, elementary school teachers use more of their own money, on average, than middle or high school teachers.

Fountain Elementary School in Roseville, MI was surprised to receive various school supplies from Covenant Missions.

Fountain Elementary School in Roseville, Michigan, was surprised to receive various school supplies on Monday, September 10. There were enough supplies for every classroom. Roseville teachers got much needed help from Covenant Missions donations with its support from the DTE Foundation and Walmart. Covenant Missions donation lessened the burden of purchasing classroom supplies not covered by parents or provided by the school, which falls on the teacher. The donated supplies brought smiles from teachers and students as the boxes of supplies were delivered.

In January 2012, Covenant Missions began by asking for donations from grocery stores, markets, restaurants, and retail food distributors. They took food donated and made baskets to give to people who came to the church. Eventually, Covenant Missions became a mobile pantry of Forgotten Harvest and was selected as an emergency food provider for the Roseville area the same year.

Covenant Missions stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic and closely followed CDC guidelines, working outside through the winter months regardless of temperature. During the most dangerous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers couldn't go in and out of the building but worked tirelessly without shelter. Eventually, Covenant Missions received a grant for tents where food would be organized and made ready for distribution and used as a warming station while serving record numbers for the organization. Since 2012, Covenant Missions has distributed over 15 million pounds of food.

Covenant Missionary Temple COGIC was created on January 11, 1968, to help the community. After the founder's and Pastor's passing, J. L. Burns, in 2012, a renewed commitment to the community began under the new leadership of the founder's son, J. C. Burns, transforming Covenant Missionary Temple that year into a new community organization, Covenant Missions. Covenant Missions emerged, helping the community meet their needs and investing more in the fight against poverty in underserved communities by distributing food to the community.

